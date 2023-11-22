76ers star Joel Embiid to miss Wednesday's game against Timberwolves with hip soreness

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will miss Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left hip soreness.

It marks the first time this season Embiid will miss a game. Through 14 games, he's averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The severity of Embiid's injury is unknown. He was able to play 41 minutes during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it's possible the 76ers want to get him some rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

At 10-4, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Embiid has been a big part of that. His 31.9 points per game leads all scorers and his 6.1 assists per game are a career high.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will likely have to carry a bigger offensive load with Embiid sidelined. Maxey has already seen his scoring output take a step forward. He is averaging 27 points per game after averaging 20.3 points last season.