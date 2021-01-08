76ers' Seth Curry learned of positive COVID-19 test near the start of Thursday's Nets matchup: report

Jarrett Allen tip off with Joel Embiid

The Nets topped the Philadelphia 76ers 122-109 on Thursday night, but news broke after the game that the Sixers learned of a positive COVID-19 test for a player during the game.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test that the team found out about around the start of Thursday’s game, forcing Curry into an isolation room. He did, however, watch the entire first quarter from the bench before learning of the positive test. He then left the arena separate from his teammates, per Wojnarowski.



Curry did not play in Thursday’s game after suffering an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Per Wojnarowski, the Sixers will be spending the night isolating in New York and will begin contract tracing on Friday morning.

The Nets, meanwhile, left Barclays Center to head directly to the airport to leave for Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.