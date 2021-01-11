76ers' Joel Embiid has a bone to pick with NBA after postponed Celtics game

Embiid puts NBA on blast after Celtics-Heat postponement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA officially called off the Boston Celtics' home game against the Miami Heat shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Joel Embiid sounded off.

Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers were forced to play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with just seven active players, as more than half of their roster was sidelined due to COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.

But the NBA made a different decision with the Celtics and the Heat, as Miami didn't have the minimum of eight players available after an inconclusive COVID test earlier in the day.

Here's how Embiid felt about that situation:

THEY HATE THE PROCESS — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 10, 2021

6 years later, still living rent free in their heads.... YES I WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 10, 2021

That certainly sounds like a shot at the NBA over Philly's game and Boston's game being held to different standards.

By the letter of the law, the NBA followed the same protocols in both situations: The Sixers activated big man Mike Scott for Saturday's game despite his knee injury to hit the eight-player minimum required to avoid postponement.

But Embiid apparently is among those who believe Philly was strong-armed into playing, and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers apparently shared that sentiment entering Saturday's game, which Philly lost while keeping the injured Scott on the bench.

Doc Rivers: "An hour ago we were told we were playing. We have eight active players. One is Mike Scott, and I can tell you right now there's no way I'm going to play him."



Said 76ers essentially have seven players.



"Dwight Howard's going to play point guard ..." — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 9, 2021

So, even if the NBA made the right call by postponing Celtics-Heat -- Boston was down to the eight-player minimum after Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 -- Embiid's frustration is understandable.

While the league has managed to stay on schedule so far, the growing number of positive cases and a lack of effective contact tracing could lead to more dire straits in the near future.

It sounds like the NBA will continue to forge ahead, however. The Celtics are scheduled to resume their 2020-21 season Tuesday night in Chicago against the Bulls.