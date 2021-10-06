76ers inquired about Malcolm Brogdon

Jordan Schultz: In addition to Caris LeVert, sources say the #Sixers have also inquired about Malcolm Brodgon – citing his high-level two-way game and capacity to play both guard positions as a plus alongside Joel Embiid. One more note: The #Pacers control all of their draft picks as well.

Brad Wanamaker is an interesting addition for the Pacers. Some solid PG depth there now with him behind Malcolm Brogdon and TJ McConnell. – 8:33 PM

League sources confirm that the Pacers are among the teams who have talked to the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential Simmons trade. Caris LeVert was among the players brought up in those communications, per SNY sources. It is unknown if talks between Philadelphia and Indiana have progressed beyond run-of-the-mill contact. -via SportsNet New York / October 5, 2021

Indiana is among several teams who have expressed interest in trading for Simmons, as reported earlier by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sacramento Kings are also among that group of teams, per sources. Simmons is holding out of training camp and still has no plans to play for the Sixers in the immediate future. -via SportsNet New York / October 5, 2021