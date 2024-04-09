76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to miss game against Pistons due to left hip tightness

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was declared out of Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons due to left hip tightness.

Maxey was sidelined two nights after scoring a career-high 52 points in a double overtime win at San Antonio.

Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists for Philadelphia, which has won five in a row and is trying to avoid the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Maxey was one of five Philadelphia starters listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game. The guard shot 19 for 41 and played 54 minutes in the Sixers' 133-126 win over the Spurs. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid against San Antonio.

Also missing for Philadelphia on Tuesday was Kyle Lowry, declared out with left knee swelling.

Embiid (left meniscus surgery recovery) was listed in the starting lineup, as well as Tobias Harris, who had sat out the last three games with a left knee contusion. Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton also returned for the first time since Feb. 27 due to a lower back injury.

