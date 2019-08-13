76ers guard Josh Richardson: ‘I want to kill the Heat’

Not long ago, Josh Richardson was playing basketball at Tennessee but focused on his pre-med classes. He remembers his star teammate telling him, “You could be so good! You don’t take anything serious!”

Richardson – who got traded from the Heat to the 76ers in the Jimmy Butler deal – sounds more serious now.

Richardson on NBC6 South Florida, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Honestly, when I come back here, I want to kill the Heat. I want to beat them by 20. That’s just how I’m built. But if I was on the Heat, I would want to beat Philly by 50.

Philadelphia will host the Heat on Nov. 23 and Dec. 18 and visit Miami on Dec. 28 and Feb. 3.

Richardson’s competitiveness should make those games especially exciting. Plus, Butler will probably have a little extra juice for his old team.