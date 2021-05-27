76ers fan throws popcorn at Russell Westbrook as he exits with injury

Westbrook irate after Sixers fan throws popcorn at him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Russell Westbrook was headed back to the locker room after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Washington Wizards' Game 2 against the Philadelphia Sixers.

But before he could get all the way into the tunnel, a Sixers fan hurled a box of popcorn at the Wizards star. He was not happy about it.

It looks like as Russell Westbrook was leaving the court, someone dumped something, maybe popcorn on him, and he was hot



Security immediately tried to find the fan and he may have been ejected

pic.twitter.com/zkQi30lYxM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 27, 2021

After the incident, the in-arena announcer instructed fans not to throw objects of any kind onto the court.

This isn't the first time a Wizards point guard had an issue with a Sixers fan. Just last season, Isaiah Thomas went into the stands to confront a fan who hurled curse words at him for making a free throw.

It wasn't Westbrook's first issue with a Sixers fan, either, as we've all seen the video of a fan standing up to give him the middle finger in the middle of a game in 2017.