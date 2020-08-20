76ers fan sums up Philly's mood after blowout Game 2 loss to Celtics

Turns out the NBA did Philadelphia 76ers fans a favor by not allowing fans inside the Orlando bubble.

The Boston Celtics wiped the floor with the Sixers in Game 2 on Wednesday with a 128-101 blowout win that gave them a 2-0 series lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

As Boston's backups continued to dominate Philly in the final minutes, our broadcast decided to check in on the "virtual" Sixers fans watching on the in-arena video board.

We use the term "watching" loosely.

"I feel you brother. I feel you." @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/MxgsJP69cP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 20, 2020

You don't see the Surrender Cobra-plus-blindfold look too often.

Philly's performance wasn't really worth seeing, though: The team shot 23.8 percent (5 for 21) from 3-point range while Joel Embiid (34 points) was the only Sixer to top 20 points.

Not that Embiid's big night made him (or Sixers coach Brett Brown) feel any better.

tfw you trust the process too hard pic.twitter.com/fV8ziH6sBI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 20, 2020

Pain. pic.twitter.com/SXnY6OcwnM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 20, 2020

The Sixers can climb back into this series with a win Friday night in Game 3, but it seems like there's little confidence in Philly right now after the team lost Ben Simmons to a season-ending knee injury.

As for the Celtics? Let's just say they're feeling a little better about themselves.

