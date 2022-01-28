76ers fan ejected for taunting Carmelo Anthony

Chris Haynes: Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:54 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers fall in Philly, 105-87, drop to 2-2 on six-game trip. CHA tomorrow and ends in ATL on Sunday. AD 31p on 14-of-21 12r 4b 2s; Russ 20p on 9-of-15 4r 6tos; Monk 11p on 3-of-13 5a 2s; Melo 9p on 4-of-11. – 9:48 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

two sixers fans got tossed after an exchange with melo. another one was, er, visibly heated taking to him pic.twitter.com/EJYs5whJjR – 9:38 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

when we hear what that ejected fan said to Melo pic.twitter.com/r6kKWlVKTN – 9:36 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

He wasn’t involved but something crazy always seems to happen when Russell Westbrook is in Philly. A doctor flipped him a double bird to start his MVP season. Had popcorn tossed on his head last season. Now two fans get ejected for heckling Melo. I’m sure Russ will have thoughts – 9:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

After Melo got called for the goaltend, the entire section where he had his spat with the fan whirled their fingers around as he walked back to the other end of the court. Melo flashed a smile as the Lakers called timeout. I guess he’s enjoying it now. – 9:34 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Not sure exactly what happened/was said there but Carmelo Anthony was not happy with a fan there. Embiid stood in the corner with him playing peacemaker – 9:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Carmelo very much looked at the point where there was nothing left to talk about – 9:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A fan must’ve said something to Carmelo Anthony. He’s not happy about it and the Lakers are huddled up around where that fan is. – 9:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Melo got into a heated exchange with a fan sitting a row back from courtside. Looks like the fan is getting booted. – 9:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc is heated about the defense that led to that Melo open 3. Timeout Sixers, leading 90-74 with less than 10 to play. – 9:24 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Joel Embiid isn’t running and working any less hard but he has been wincing a bit since that hard foul by Carmelo Anthony. – 9:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

