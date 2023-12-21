Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sixers star Joel Embiid scores 51 vs. Rudy Gobert and league-leading Wolves

76ers' Embiid climbing up MVP ladder

NBC Sports Bay Area

The 76ersJoel Embiid is in the midst of a historic scoring steak and looking to repeat as league MVP this season. Here are the current NBA MVP odds as the race gets tighter heading into Christmas.

76ers' Embiid climbing up MVP ladder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area