76ers' Dwight Howard sat courtside of Hawks-Bucks and Philadelphia fans weren't happy

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard is an Atlanta native. He also was on the team the Hawks just eliminated in a seven-game series of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

So when Howard was spotted sitting courtside to take in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, naturally, Philadelphia fans were not pleased and took their frustration out over Twitter.

Was it good sportsmanship? Or just nothing to do on a Sunday night in your hometown? Howard's motives were unclear but he was seen mingling and signing autographs prior to the game. Not the normal scene for a player just ousted from the postseason.

How many players in the NBA get bounced in a 7th game and then go watch the team that bounced 'em in the next round.



Dwight Howard does pic.twitter.com/PMsm5rG0Iu — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 28, 2021

Howard is a free agent this summer. He previously played a pivotal role on the Los Angles Lakers to help them win the '20 NBA title. He's played on eight NBA teams, including the Hawks in 2016-17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwight Howard sits courtside at ECF after 76ers eliminated by Hawks