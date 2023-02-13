A mic’d up Chris Jones fired up his Chiefs teammates before Super Bowl 57 with an epic pregame speech

The Maize And Blue Review

With spring practice set to begin for the Michigan football program shortly, it'll give the coaching staff a first look at a handful of freshmen the program secured during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Being an early enrollee is very beneficial for a freshman, as it allows the player to get into a college-level strength and conditioning program as well as being put on the fast track of learning the playbook and adjusting to the speed of the college game. As has been the case in the past, a strong spring period has led to strong performances in the fall which has led to playing time for numerous early enrollee Wolverines in the past.