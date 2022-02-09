76ers have been considering trading sizable draft compensation to Nets in James Harden deal

James Harden dribbles vs Bucks, navy jersey

A few notes on the Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline:

There have been conflicting reports for weeks about the state of negotiations between the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers on a James Harden trade.

One thing is clear: The teams have touched base this week through intermediaries and, entering the week, Philadelphia had been considering a package to the Nets that included sizable draft compensation and elite wing defender Matisse Thybulle, per SNY sources.

The draft compensation is noteworthy because the Nets dealt Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, three first-round picks, and four first-round swaps to acquire Harden last season.



Brooklyn, presumably, wouldn’t be thrilled with an offer from Philly that was a fraction of what they spent to acquire Harden last year.

This has been a staring contest, and it will come down to which team blinks ahead of the deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Nets have known for weeks that Philly would be a serious suitor for Harden, as SNY reported. What has become clear in the weeks since that report is Harden’s frustration in Brooklyn.

Harden’s ties to Daryl Morey are well known. People of influence around Harden feel a strong connection to Morey, who traded for Harden as Houston Rockets GM and built the franchise around him.

If the Nets keep Harden at the deadline, they’ll obviously hope that they can win a title with him this season and would be comfortable with the threat of losing him in the offseason.



Dec 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks with guard James Harden (13) during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Stakes are high for the Sixers, too. Ben Simmons is not playing for them this season. Is the organization comfortable waiting until the offseason to make a run at Harden and hurt its chances of winning a title this season?

These questions will be answered at some point before Thursday afternoon.

Also on the Nets front

Teams had been inquiring about Joe Harris over the past couple of weeks and engaged with the Nets on talks, but one team believes that a Harris deal is less likely now because of the uncertainty of his timeline to return to the court.

Harris is considering a second procedure to repair his injured left ankle.

ESPN reported that the Nets had been gauging the market for the sharpshooter.