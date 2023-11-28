76ers coach Nick Nurse talks about defending LeBron James

LeBron James is still the engine of the Los Angeles Lakers even as he nears his 39th birthday, and he is putting up incredible numbers in his 21st season. He’s averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists a game while shooting a high percentage, and he is playing like a man who hasn’t even reached his 30th birthday yet.

He will present an immense challenge for the 11-5 Philadelphia 76ers, who will host the Lakers on Monday.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is well aware of the challenge that is in front of him and his men. He discussed what containing him would entail.

Via Sixers Wire:

“I mean, listen, I think the biggest thing with him is you basically are in every possible situation you can be in defensively, right?” Nurse said of James. “He’s gonna bring it in transition. He’s going to post you. He’s going to handle in the pick-and-roll. He’s going to set in the pick-and-roll. He’s going to catch it at the elbow. He’s gonna catch it at the nail.”

James has been attacking the basket and playing downhill more often than he has in recent seasons, but he is still that proverbial queen on the chessboard for Los Angeles.

“You gotta have eyes on—it’s lengthy—when he handles, they’re gonna set with the 5 and they’re gonna set with the 1,” Nurse added. “Just like everything. So it’s a long defensive game plan whenever you play him. Yeah, unbelievable. 21 years. Unbelievable what he’s done.”

The last time these two teams faced off in January, the four-time MVP put up 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 15-of-23 from the field in a one-point Lakers loss.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire