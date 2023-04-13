76ers co-owner Josh Harris nearing $6 billion deal to purchase the Commanders

In what can be described as awkward for both cities and four different fan bases, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris is nearing a deal to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders for $6 billion, according to Sportico.

Long-time owner Daniel Snyder is selling the team amid several investigations into his time running the NFL club.

The deal with Harris’s group would be the most substantial in NFL history, and the investors include billionaire Mitchell Rales and former Lakers star and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

