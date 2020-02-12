Al Horford replaced by Furkan Korkmaz in 76ers' lineup, comes off bench for first time since 2007

Al Horford hit the bench for Tuesday's game against the Clippers. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is going forward with benching 13-year veteran Al Horford. Guard Furkan Korkmaz is in the starting lineup in place of Horford for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers have moved Furkan Korkmaz into the starting lineup in place of Al Horford for tonight's game against the Clippers. Another layer of intrigue for a team already dealing with plenty of it. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 11, 2020

Brown toyed with benching Horford in an interview with the Bucks County Courier Times on Monday night. It’s the first time Horford will come off the bench since the 2007-2008 season when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. He was last benched in November 2007 in the early games of his rookie season.

“(Tuesday) night, there is a small-ball problem that we have on immediately matching up with them,” Brown said, per the Courier Times. “Your point (the idea of bringing Horford off the bench) is fair and maybe timely.”

Horford, 34, is on the first year of a four-year, $109 million contract with $97 million guaranteed. But he’s been inconsistent in his first year in Philadelphia and is coming of a scoreless outing against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He missed all six shots in 30 minutes on the floor.

“We all get he’s Al Horford,” Brown said, per the Courier Times. “None of us should not understand what he’s capable of doing. And I’ve got to help him achieve it.”

The 76ers (33-21) are trying to shake things up to right the ship.

