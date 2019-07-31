76ers owner on Panthers' Jerry Richardson: 'They got rid of a really bad owner'

You didn’t expect the Philadelphia 76ers owner to randomly blast former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, did you?

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin had some thoughts on Richardson, who founded the Panthers but was pushed out in disgrace following reports of workplace misconduct. The Panthers were bought by David Tepper in 2018.

Rubin thinks the NFL is much better off with Tepper as an owner. Or, more specifically, the league is better off with Richardson not involved anymore.

Michael Rubin rips Jerry Richardson

On Bill Simmons’ “B.S. Report” podcast, Rubin unloaded a bit on Richardson.

“I look at Jerry Richardson, he was bad for the NFL,” Rubin said, via the Charlotte Observer. “There are people I look at – and Jerry is out of the league so I’m free to speak on it – but there are current owners that I just cringe when they speak and Jerry Richardson was in that category, so I think they got rid of a really bad owner. They put a good owner in place in Dave Tepper.”

It’s not a totally random attack. Rubin was among the bidders for the Panthers, but Rubin told Simmons he didn’t think he was “the type of owner that Richardson was interested in selling to.”

But Rubin is fine with Tepper owning the Panthers.

Rubin thinks David Tepper will be a good owner

Rubin had some positive words about Tepper (and took another shot at Richardson in the process).

“I think Dave Tepper is going to be a really good owner, I really do,” Rubin told Simmons, according to the Observer. “I actually like Dave Tepper, I really do; I think he’s a good guy. I think he replaced someone who needed to badly go.”

There are probably more than a few people who agree about Richardson needing to go, especially after the reports of his misconduct were reported. You just didn’t figure a basketball owner would be the one to say it.

Former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson sold the team to David Tepper. (AP)

