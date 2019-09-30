76ers' Mike Scott explains fight at Eagles tailgate, says he should have walked away

Mike Scott addressed an offseason altercation with Philadelphia Eagles fans. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

As Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott noted, “right to it.”

The Sixers held their media day on Monday and straight out of the gate, Scott was asked about his fight with Philadelphia Eagles fans outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 8. The Virginia native showed up to the NFC East season opener with a Washington Redskins jersey.

Scott said he should have walked away from the altercation since he’s a professional and has to “be the bigger person,” but doesn’t have any sympathy to give the individual fans.

Here’s Mike Scott on the fight at the Eagles tailgate. He has some thoughts. pic.twitter.com/24bZkbK9sP — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) September 30, 2019

Scott had yet to talk about the altercation, which became news when video spread of him in a fight with a large group of Eagles fans coming at him during the pre-game tailgate. He explained what happened to reporters:

"Looking back on it, I always play devil's advocate with myself. I definitely should have walked away before it got to that point. I'm the professional, got to be the bigger person, walk away. Once you keep going ... he was popping hella s---. He was going off. I don't know, maybe it was the microphone ... once you take it to the next level you start throwing other slurs in there, now I got to see if you match that energy. That's what happened.”

The eighth-year NBA player joined the Sixers at the trade deadline and reiterated he has no hard feelings against Eagles fans in general since the people in the conflict “don’t represent everyone.” He even joked he would have to fight the whole stadium.

"You know, the Redskins go up 20-7, and I'm looking around like s---, I'm like, 'C'mon Eagles, help me out now. Can't fight the whole stadium.' (The Redskins) win that game, s--- (Eagles fans) would have been waiting for me outside the stadium with pitchforks. I still had fun. You gotta let social media have fun with it. Definitely doesn't look good on my behalf, you know embarrassing the organization and my family, but once you take it past that point. You know, god damn, what are you going to do."

The Eagles, who came back to win that game, won’t see the Redskins again until Dec. 15, when the teams play each other in D.C. The 76ers will be in Brooklyn to play the Nets that day.

