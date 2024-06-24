76 days till the Cardinals’ season opener against the Bills

As we start another week in June, we are 76 days away from the Arizona Cardinals’ first regular-season game on the road against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

The Cardinals’ current No. 76 is a pretty good one.

It is starting right guard Will Hernandez.

He has been an impactful No. 76.

He has started 30 games over the last two seasons for them. He signed a one-year deal in 2022 and re-signed on a two-year contract last offseason. He is the unquestioned starter at right guard and, of the starters, is the meanest of the offensive line group.

He is physical and has perhaps been their most consistent lineman over the last two seasons.

The last two Cardinals players to wear No. 76 — Hernandez and guard Mike Iupati — both are cut from the same cloth. They are big and physical.

Just 76 days until the Cardinals’ regular season.

