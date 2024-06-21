75th Future Masters in Dothan this week, bringing jobs and an economic boom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 400 golfers and their families will pile into the Circle City over the next few days as the 75th Future Masters tournament begins next week. It’s more than just a golf tournament—it’s one of the largest events hosted in Dothan.

The influx of visitors from the tournament leads to more employment opportunities and economic stability, bringing in over “$789,000 a year and 66 million over the past 75,” says Angelia Turner, tournament coordinator, citing spectators and competitors renting out hotels and shopping at local retailers.

“It really brings a lot to the city, and the city is so gracious- from the restaurants and hotels, they open their arms and welcome our guests, and we just get so many compliments on the southern hospitality and how they are treated!”

“The Future Masters Tournament is more than just a sporting event; it is a vital part of our community’s tourism framework,” Visit Dothan Executive Director Hannah Shiver talked more about the influx of visitors from the tournament and their effect on the city of Dothan’s economy. “The tournament’s sustained economic contributions over the years have helped Dothan thrive, fostering a vibrant local economy and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

The tournament will officially begin on Sunday and will last until Saturday.

