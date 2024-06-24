€75m-rated Colombian winger willing to wait for Barcelona – report

Although getting a midfield pivot is the first priority of FC Barcelona for the upcoming summer transfer window, the Catalans are also planning to shake up their attack for the next season. In this regard, one of the moves that the Blaugranes are looking to make is to acquire the 27-year-old Colombian winger, Luis Diaz.

However, to be able to sign the Colombian star, who plies his trade for Liverpool, Barcelona will have to make a sale of one of their important stars, and the Brazilian Raphinha has been touted as the most likely candidate to be sold for this purpose.

Still, the Catalans will not sell the Brazilian for any price, and would consider a sale only if an offer in the range of €90-100 million comes in, a figure that would more than cover his amortized costs after Barcelona had spent €57 million fixed and promised another €8 million in variables for him in 2022.

If such an offer comes in, the Blaugranes will be open to selling him, especially as it would allow them to make their move for Luis Diaz, a player they prefer for his experience of playing in the top European leagues and also for the higher competitive level that he offers.

Although he previously declared that he wanted to stay at Liverpool, the Colombian is looking forward to joining Barcelona, a club that he has loved since his childhood, and his father himself publicly declared his love for the Catalan club last year.

For now, the Liverpool forward understands that Barcelona can make a move for him only if Raphinha is sold, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is willing for such a thing to happen to be able to join the club of his dreams.

If Raphinha’s sale and Diaz’s acquisition materialize this summer, Barcelona will have a very exciting attack for the next season, as the Colombian performs better on the left wing, and with Yamal on the right and Lewandowski in the center, Barcelona would have a very compelling attacking line.