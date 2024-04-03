A 757 Classic? NSU coach proposes annual tournament for region’s Division I basketball programs

When the 2024-2025 college basketball season tips off a short seven months from now in November, three of the four Division I men’s basketball programs in Hampton Roads will be under new leadership.

Old Dominion, Hampton and William & Mary all brought in new head coaches in March. Mike Jones will run things at ODU, Ivan Thomas at HU and Brian Earl at W&M.

A few days before Earl was hired, Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones, the lone returning head coach in the area, fired off a tweet with a captivating idea to get all the new guys involved.

“With a lot of new coaches in the 757 next season we need to finally stop this nonsense and play against each other every year,” the tweet read. “This can be like the Philly Big 5 games every year. 4 quality basketball programs in the 757 and the fans would love it!! I’m here for it! Who else?”

Jones’ tweet referenced the Philadelphia Big 5, an informal association of the city’s college basketball teams. From 1955 to 1990 — and from 1999 to 2022 — the University of Pennsylvania, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, Temple and Villanova all played one another once per season and the team with the best record after the round-robin play was crowned the champion that season.

In 2023, the format changed after the addition of Drexel and now the teams are split into two pods. Schools now play the other teams in their respective pods and then play the team that finished in the same place as they did in the other pod. For example, Villanova was in Pod 2 this season and played Penn and Saint Joe’s. After finishing 0-2 in those games, it played Drexel since the Dragons finished 0-2 in Pod 1.

The Philadelphia 5 could serve as a sort of model for the college teams in Hampton Roads going forward. Jones expanded on the idea after Norfolk State’s victory over Alabama A&M in the CIT semifinals on March 23.

“Why not get quality games against each other, get that Big Five Philly feel?” Jones said. “They got St. Joe’s, St. Joe’s in the A10, you got Villanova in the Big East. No one cares that they’re in two different conferences. Drexel is in the CAA. La Salle is in the A10. Let’s get that going.”

Jones said a 757 Classic of sorts would be great for the area, especially since sports fans in Hampton Roads are fully bought into college sports with the absence of a major professional sports team.

“All four teams … I know William & Mary has been kind of up and down recently, but in previous years, they were good,” Jones said. “We’re at a high level, Old Dominion’s getting to a high level, Hampton is going to get back to where they got to get back to, William & Mary is going to get back to where they get back to — that would be great for the area. So I think that we need to just put down our egos and just all come together and do this 757 classic for the people.”

As for getting all four teams to play each other in a season, Jones thinks it shouldn’t be hard to do. Norfolk State and Hampton already have a yearly rivalry, Hampton and William & Mary now play each other in conference play and Old Dominion and W&M have played each other nearly every year since the ’70s.

“That’s something that shouldn’t be hard to do,” Jones said. “It’s my 11th year as a head coach, 17th overall. I don’t know why it hasn’t been done. It makes no sense why. We’re all too close in proximity to be able to not play each other. Of course, we’re going to keep playing Hampton, that’s the forever rival. But everybody else, I think we’re in our last year of our William & Mary contract, so we’ll see if we renew that with the new coach who got hired.”

In theory, it all seems like a great idea, but some details would need to get ironed out for it to become practical — mainly the location of games. The Philadelphia 5 used to play all of its games at Penn’s home gym, but now the pod games are played at each team’s home gyms before the Big 5 Classic is played at the Wells Fargo Center.

The hypothetical 757 Classic could rotate host schools each year and do a round-robin tournament where all the schools play one another or it could be like a multi-team event tournament hosted in a neutral site like the Norfolk Scope, Hampton Coliseum or the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

“I think you could rotate it,” Jones said. “Even if you have it at home sites, just rotate every year. Maybe Norfolk State hosts the whole classic in one year, maybe Old Dominion hosts the whole classic one year. It’ll be a money-maker.”

Jones has a point about the potential to make revenue off something like this. Local rivalries typically draw good crowds. Just look at the Battle of the Bay as an example. Norfolk State sold out Echols Hall this season when it played Hampton and the last time the game was played at Hampton in the pre-COVID world, the Convocation Center was nearly sold out. The last time Norfolk State played in Chartway Arena against Old Dominion, the arena was also nearly sold out.

A 757 tournament may seem too good to be true, though. Jones might think it’s a good idea, but there’s no guarantee Thomas, ODU’s Jones and Earl will all be in the same school of thought. Not to mention all four schools’ athletic directors would have to come together on the topic as well.

Regardless, a 757 Classic or 757 tournament is something that makes sense. Four schools would get the opportunity to play quality non-conference opponents and earn some regional bragging rights and all they’d have to do is take a quick bus trip.

“Maybe I’m making too much sense and stuff like that,” Jones joked. “But I don’t understand why we don’t play.”

