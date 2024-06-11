757’s best baseball stars compete at Michael Cuddyer’s 3rd Annual Tidewater Classic

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) — It’s all about passing on the knowledge of anything in life to the next generation. The idea is that those who learn from the experts can not only implement the lessons taught, but further improve upon them, as they look to carve their own path to success.

That was the scene at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton on Monday, as the third annual Townebank All-Tidewater Baseball classic took place. The best baseball players in Hampton Roads on both the public and private scene squared off in a 7-inning clash. The southside took on a combo-team of the best players from the peninsula and private schools.

Southside won the game 5-3, but it was a lot deeper than that. For some local players, this was a chance to play in a game hosted by one of their lifelong local idols in Michael Cuddyer.

“I’m very humbled and honored to use the platform baseball gave me to let these kids have their moment,” said Cuddyer.

Cuddyer, a Great Bridge legend, was drafted straight out of high school by the Minnesota Twins in 1997. Once he made his debut, he never looked back, playing 15 years of Major League baseball for the Twins, Colorado Rockies, and New York Mets. In that time, he was an All-Star Twice, a Silver Slugger, and a National League Batting Champ.

I’m still definitely on a high from the state championship game. I didn’t think I would make the team, but now that I’m here, I’m ready to show out. The fact I was able to be considered qualified enough to make the team is amazing,” said Poquoson pitcher, Maxim Fritts.

“It means so much because if I get the opportunity I want to do the same thing. I want to help the younger kids given the opportunity. Do the same thing he did,” said Great Bridge pitcher and Longwood commit, Dawson Newman.

But a new face to this year’s All-Star game was Michael’s son, Casey, a standout shortstop at Great Bridge (who’s only 15-years-old). He talked about the impact his father had on his game and what it means to be in this game as only a Sophomore in high school.

“It’s really special for me to be in this game and starting. Hitting with me everyday, throwing with me everyday. Whenever I need him, he’s always there to help me in the game of baseball,” Cuddyer said.

Congratulations to all those involved in the game and all 757 athletes on great spring seasons

