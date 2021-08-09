Take Up to 75% Off Best-Selling Cookware During Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sale—Shop Our Top Picks Here

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Sea Bass Embossed Lid

Williams Sonoma is home to beloved brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub, and home cooks can make everything from grilled meats to baked treats with their grills, French ovens, saucepans, and more. And if you're looking to snag staples like these from their cookware collections, now's the time. The company is hosting a warehouse sale, and they're offering up to 75 percent off essentials from each of these—and more!—fan-favorite brands.

Keep grilled eats coming this summer and beyond with the Le Creuset 12-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Reservoir Grill ($99.95, originally $150, williams-sonoma.com). The new grill pan has a sloped surface that drains drippings into a reservoir, making this piece ideal for indoor grilling. The Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Sea Bass Embossed Lid (from $199.95, originally from $260, williams-sonoma.com) will also be an essential in your kitchen. The cookware is perfect for making fish, as it can hold a whole fish or several filets in the long shallow vessel. Here, find more of our top picks.

Top Picks

Le Creuset 12-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Reservoir Grill

Make perfectly crisp grilled cheese sandwiches, meats, pizzas, and more on this grill. Its angled design channels allows fat to drip into a reservoir, too.

Shop Now: Le Creuset 12-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Reservoir Grill, $99.95, originally $150, williams-sonoma.com.

All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Traditional Covered Fry Pan

Score this fry pan, which is categorized by its browning, frying, and sautéing capabilities, while it's marked down. You can get up to 40 percent off the must-have by using the code "COOK" at checkout.

Shop Now: All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Traditional Covered Fry Pan, from $99.95, originally from $160, williams-sonoma.com.

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Petite French Oven

Whipping up fluffy rice will be simpler than ever with this petite French oven. It has a round bottom and textured lid, which mirrors the design of the traditional Japanese cast iron piece to cook rice.

Shop Now: Staub Enameled Cast Iron Petite French Oven, $210, originally $300, williams-sonoma.com.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan

Thanks to a rounded base and high sides, this saucepan makes it easy for you to make your favorite sauces.

Shop Now: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan, from $195, originally from $230, williams-sonoma.com.

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Covered Oval Roasting Pan

This roasting pan is great for making whole poultry with its large build. The tight-fitting domed lid also locks in moisture to leave meat juicy and tender every time. Using the code "COOK" at checkout will allow you to score this All Clad piece for up to 40 percent off, too.

Shop Now: All-Clad Stainless-Steel Covered Oval Roasting Pan, $199.95, originally $360, williams-sonoma.com.

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Sea Bass Embossed Lid

The sea bass embossed lid on this cast iron cookware is self-basting and heat-retaining, making it especially ideal for creating any of your prized fish recipes.

Shop Now: Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Sea Bass Embossed Lid, from $199.95, originally from $260, williams-sonoma.com.