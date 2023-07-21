75 high school football players to watch across SW Indiana in 2023

It's time again to talk high school football.

We are less than one month until the start of the season in Indiana and there is plenty to unpack as we inch toward the first Friday under the lights on Aug. 18. The Courier & Press sports staff will roll out daily team previews starting Monday. We'll also take a look at plenty of storylines we expect to lead this fall.

But what better place to start than a look the top athletes back on the gridiron? The Evansville area always has plenty of depth and this year should be no exception. Here are 75 football players, in alphabetical order, to watch in Southwestern Indiana in 2023 based on talent or potential impact for their team.

Southridge's Hudson Allen (5) looks for a pass as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Coleton Adamson, Castle

A key returner on the line for a Knights' offense that averaged 29.2 points in winning a regional title. Second Team All-SIAC center.

Hudson Allen, Southridge

A three-year starter at quarterback. Threw for 1,650 yards and 16 touchdowns plus ran for 378 yards and four scores for the sectional champions. All-PAC Small School honoree.

Southridge's Yamil Arroyo (8) escapes from Gibson Southern Titans defenders as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Yamil Arroyo, Southridge

The top returning defender for one of the best units a year ago. Had 78 tackles including 17 for loss and two fumble recoveries. Also rushed for 397 yards. All-PAC Small School honoree.

Tyler Atkins, Jasper

One of several returning veterans on defense. Had 36 tackles and one interception in the secondary. Also caught seven passes for 50 yards on offense.

Memorial’s Alex Broshears (35) tries to take down Boonville’s Marques Ballard (26) during their IHSAA 4A Sectional Championship game at Bennett Stadium in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022. Memorial beat Boonville 33-14.

Marques Ballard, Boonville

One of the top returning athletes for the Pioneers, he caught 25 passes for 492 yards and six touchdowns plus ran for 219 yards and two scores. Added 52 tackles and 10 pass deflections in the secondary. All-PAC Large School honoree.

Quentin Boeke, Reitz

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman is a two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Currently has seven Division I scholarship offers.

Caleb Bottum, North Knox

A key returner in the backfield for the Warriors after he totaled 1,110 yards on 7.5 per carry and nine touchdowns. Was second on the team with 81 tackles while adding 10 pass deflections. IFCA All-State honoree.

Gibson Southern’s Tanner Boyd (10) makes a throw against Boonville during their game at Bennett Field in Boonville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tanner Boyd, Gibson Southern

A dangerous dual-threat quarterback who threw for 1,485 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 446 yards and nine scores. IFCA All-State honoree and All-PAC Large School Offensive Captain.

Reitz’s Kole Brantley (40) reaches for the tackle on Jasper’s Grant Young (7) as the Jasper Wildcats play the Reitz Panthers at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022.

Kole Brantley, Reitz

One of several talented defenders for the Panthers, he recorded 64 tackles, including 10 for loss, and nine sacks as a junior.

Ben Brasher, North

A multi-year starter on a talented offensive line, the 6-3 junior already has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Memorial’s Alex Broshears (35) runs the ball as the Memorial Tigers play the East Central Trojans in the IHSAA 4A regional #12 at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Nov. 11, 2022.

Alex Broshears, Memorial

A pleasant surprise last fall when he finished with 107 tackles and two forced fumbles. Second Team All-SIAC honoree. Also the only sophomore voted to the All-City team.

DeShawnDre Brown, Harrison

The junior quarterback emerged late in the season as a dynamic athlete. He finished with 277 passing yards and four touchdowns plus 222 yards rushing on 11 carries. Most came in a victory against Central.

Joel Bueltel, Forest Park

The senior is one of five senior starters. Caught 25 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns last fall as an All-PAC Small School selection on defense.

Mount Vernon’s Nicot Burnett (8) carries the ball as the Mount Vernon Wildcats play the North Posey Vikings Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022.

Nicot Burnett, Mount Vernon

A four-year starter and another talented athlete. Completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,326 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also ran for 514 yards and six scores. All-PAC Large School honoree.

Jackson Clowers, Mount Vernon

One of the top wideouts in the PAC, he caught 40 passes for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns — second-most in a single season in program history. All-PAC Large School Honorable Mention.

Southridge's O’Ryan Curry (10) runs the ball as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

O'Ryan Curry, Southridge

The Raiders need a new lead runner. It could be the senior following a solid season with 488 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also had 20 tackles.

Reitz’s Ben Davies (14) passes as the Reitz Panthers play the Jasper Wildcats at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022.

Ben Davies, Reitz

The junior quarterback was limited last year with a shoulder injury but still passed for 1,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. A healthy season would make the Panthers' offense stronger.

Sean DeLong, Gibson Southern

One of the top returning playmakers in the PAC as the team's leading receiver with 58 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed for 317 yards on 5.7 per carry and six scores. Had 28 tackles and three interceptions. IFCA All-State and All-PAC Large School honoree.

Gibson Southern’s Sean DeLong (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown as the Gibson Southern Titans play the Southridge Raiders at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Timothy Dixon, North

A multi-year starter for one of the top offensive lines in the area. IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honoree.

Braydon Durham, Heritage Hills

One of the top linebackers in the area. Had 97 stops and blocked two field goals as a junior. Rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown at fullback. IFCA All-State. All-PAC Large School.

Royal Elliott, Bosse

A key returning starter at linebacker after making 54 tackles, including 12 for loss, and three sacks as a junior.

Memorial’s Luke Ellspermann (3) runs the ball as the Memorial Tigers play the Jasper Wildcats in the Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Luke Ellspermann, Memorial

The junior emerged as a key piece on the perimeter in last year's sectional title run. Caught 40 passes for 525 yards and three touchdowns.

Memorial’s Matthew Fisher (2) looks to pass the ball as the Memorial Tigers play the Jasper Wildcats in the Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Matthew Fisher, Memorial

The top returning quarterback in the city, Fisher completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns after entering the lineup midseason. Second Team All-SIAC honoree.

North Posey’s Jed Galvin (33) is tackled by Mater Dei Wildcats defenders as the North Posey Vikings play the Mater Dei Wildcats at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Nov. 4, 2022.

Jed Galvin, North Posey

The three-year starter has already produced big numbers. He ran for 948 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore and added 246 receiving yards. All-PAC Small School honoree.

Jett Goldsberry, Heritage Hills

Look out for the sophomore quarterback in a redesigned Patriot offense. He threw for 512 total yards and seven touchdowns in his debut season. Also totaled 74 tackles and three pass deflections. All-PAC Large School honoree.

Castle’s Caden Gordon (14) looks to the sideline for direction as the Castle Knights play the North Huskies at Bundrant Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022.

Caden Gordon, Castle

He was the starting quarterback for half of last season and now is primed for a strong year. Threw for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns for the regional champions.

North Posey’s Jackson Graff (84) carries the ball as the North Posey Vikings play the Mount Vernon Wildcats Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022.

Jackson Graff, North Posey

A solid wide receiver in a high-scoring Viking offense. Graff had 22 catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Also ran for 325 yards as an All-PAC Small School honoree.

Perry Central’s Sawyer Guillaume (24) runs the ball as the Perry Central Commodores play the Mater Dei Wildcats at Central Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022.

Sawyer Guillaume, Perry Central

A three-year starter at running back for the Commodores who amassed 1,860 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. IFCA All-State honoree.

Mater Dei's Tanner Halbig (21) returns the ball as the Mater Dei Wildcats play the Linton-Stockton Miners for the HSAA Class 2A semistate football championship at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Tanner Halbig, Mater Dei

The senior will see considerable snaps on both sides of the ball. Had 58 tackles and three interceptions last fall.

Will Hambrick, Vincennes Lincoln

A key returner for a defense looking to make a jump. He notched a team-high 102 tackles as a sophomore when he was a Second Team All-SIAC selection.

Baylen Hardiman, Princeton

A two-way impact player for the Tigers, the senior led the team with 423 rushing yards and one touchdown. Also had 34 tackles from the secondary.

Castle’s Antonio Harris (17) runs the ball as the Castle Knights play the North Huskies during the IHSAA Class 5A sectional championship game at John Lidy Field in Newburgh, Ind., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Antonio Harris, Castle

One of the better all-around athletes in the SIAC. He rushed for 501 yards on 5.8 per carry and two touchdowns. Also caught 20 passes for 315 yards and three scores. IFCA All-State honoree with multiple college offers.

Southridge's Carter Harris (9) is tackled by Gibson Southern’s Zach Foster (28) as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Carter Harris, Southridge

A do-everything athlete for the Raiders, Harris led the offense with 407 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Also made 64 stops on defense. All-PAC Small School honoree.

North’s Kaleb Harris (35) runs the ball as the North Huskies play the Castle Knights at Bundrant Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022.

Kaleb Harris, North

An impact player on both sides of the ball who caught 11 passes for 112 yards and four total touchdowns. He added 39 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, on defense along with six sacks and 10 pass deflections. First Team All-SIAC honoree with multiple Division II offers.

Jayden Hazelwood, North

A strong two-way lineman for the Huskies, the 6-3 senior had 30 tackles including nine for loss and three sacks. First Team All-SIAC honoree. Has four Division I offers.

Griffin Hile, Jasper

One of the top returning linemen in the area. The 6-6 senior has a Division I offer from Indiana State and was a Second Team All-SIAC honoree.

Jasper’s Carter Holsworth (6) breaks for the end zone against Castle’s Zach Schirmer (20) during their game at John Lidy Field Friday night, Sept. 30, 2022.

Carter Holsworth, Jasper

The senior emerged as a strong option in the backfield last year with 698 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Jasper’s Charlie Kabrick (1) is tackled by North’s Jeremiah Thomas (2) and North’s Kasey Hospelhorn (25) as the Jasper Wildcats play the North Huskies at Bundrant Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022.

Kasey Holsperhorn, North

One of the Huskies' top returning defenders, the senior defensive back had 55 tackles including 8.5 for loss and 11 passes deflected. Second Team All-SIAC honoree.

Xander Hunt, Vincennes Lincoln

Hunt is of the top athletes in SW Indiana. He threw for 1,464 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 908 yards and 13 scores in a breakout season last fall. He was named the SIAC Player of the Year while receiving IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honors.

Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt (1) dives over the Castle defense for a touchdown during their game at John Lidy Field in Paradise, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Garin Kenney, South Spencer

One of a few returning playmakers for the Rebels, he caught 29 passes for 521 yards and nine touchdowns. Also had 22 tackles from the secondary. All-PAC Small School Honorable Mention.

Brody Klem, Gibson Southern

Earned IFCA All-State honors as a freshman. The defensive lineman had 54 tackles, including 24 for loss and five sacks. All-PAC Large School selection.

Brock Knepp, North Daviess

The senior quarterback returns to lead the spread offense after he passed for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns last season while running for 229 yards and four more scores.

Gavin Leach, Castle

Had a strong varsity debut as a sophomore. The linebacker was second on the team with 112 tackles, plus one sack and one forced fumble.

Matthew Meadows, Pike Central

Coming off its first sectional final appearance in program history, the Chargers return their quarterback. He threw for 1,203 yards and 10 total touchdowns as a sophomore.

Castle’s Maximus McCool (33) runs for a touchdown against Jasper during their game at John Lidy Field Friday night, Sept. 30, 2022.

Max McCool, Castle

McCool emerged as a strong running back in his sophomore year with three 100-yard games. Finished with 755 yards rushing, averaging 7.6 per carry, along with nine touchdowns.

Memorial’s Jeremiah McGuire (29) runs past Boonville’s Ethan Parker (82) during their IHSAA 4A Sectional Championship game at Bennett Stadium in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022. Memorial beat Boonville 33-14.

Jeremiah McGuire, Memorial

One of a few returning contributors to a perennially strong defense, he was sixth on the team with 63 tackles and recovered one fumble from the secondary.

Sam McKinney, North

A vital returner for the Huskies to have success. He passed for 800 yards and four touchdowns as a junior while adding 291 yards and four scores on the ground.

North’s Sam McKinney (5) runs the ball as the North Huskies play the Castle Knights in the IHSAA Class 5A sectional championship game at John Lidy Field in Newburgh, Ind., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Hunter Meredith, Heritage Hills

One of the Patriots' top athletes who last year rushed for 368 yards and three scores while catching eight passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Also totaled 27 tackles.

Gavin Myers, North Posey

One of 20 returning starters for the Vikings. All-PAC Small School selection on the defensive line.

Daniel Nash, Vincennes Lincoln

A strong returner on the Alices' line. The 6-0 senior earned First Team All-SIAC and IFCA All-State honors.

Jasper’s Carter Holsworth (6) is tackled by Reitz’s Levi Oxley (35) as the Reitz Panthers play the Jasper Wildcats at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022.

Levi Oxley, Reitz

One of the top returning defensive linemen, he had 56 tackles, including 17 for loss, plus a team-high 15 sacks last season. Also scored five touchdowns from the fullback position. IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honoree.

Benny Patterson, Castle

Another member of the Knights' strong junior class. The defensive lineman had 41 tackles and two sacks. Has a Division I offer from Indiana State.

Memorial’s Porter Rode (6) runs the ball as the Memorial Tigers play the Castle Knights at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2022.

Porter Rode, Memorial

The top returning running back in the city, Rode ran for 1,123 yards and scored 13 touchdowns while averaging on 6.2 yards per carry. Also caught 16 passes for 175 yards. Committed to Kentucky Wesleyan.

Southridge's Reid Schroeder (28) is tackled by Gibson Southern’s Beau Rose (13) as the Southridge Raiders play the Gibson Southern Titans at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022.

Beau Rose, Gibson Southern

One of the top defenders for the defending PAC champions, the junior outside linebacker was second on the team with 90 tackles. All-PAC Large School honoree.

Mason Scheller, Gibson Southern

A potential lock-down corner for the Titans' defense after he had 24 tackles with four interceptions and six pass breakups last year. All-PAC Large School honoree.

Aiden Scheu, Mater Dei

One of the few returning starters for the Wildcats, Scheu had 131 tackles, including six for loss, for the defending 2A champions. He posted seven stops and a sack in the title game win over Andrean.

Brady Schickel, Mount Vernon

H broke the school record for sacks in a single season as a freshman and totaled 34 tackles and 12 sacks on the year. All-PAC Large School Honorable Mention.

Boonville’s Stihl Scott (72) brings down Reitz's Jonas Burnett (34) during their IHSAA sectional semifinal at Bennett Field in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.

Stihl Scott, Boonville

One of the top defensive linemen in the PAC who plays both ways. Finished last season with 59 tackles, including 13 for loss. IFCA All-State and All-PAC Large School honoree.

Boonville’s Ethan Smith (15) celebrates a fourth-down stop against Gibson Southern during their game at Bennett Field in Boonville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2022.

Ethan Smith, Boonville

The senior is the top returning tackler for the Pioneers. He made 78 stops, including 12 for loss, along with two sacks and three pass deflections last year. All-PAC Large School Honorable Mention.

Darrion Stewart, Central

A bright spot for the Bears in a struggling season, the defensive lineman is the top returning tackler with 33 stops, one sack and one interception.

Mount Vernon’s Nicot Burnett (8) hands off to Mount Vernon’s Kortez Stewart (1) as the Mount Vernon Wildcats play the North Posey Vikings Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022.

Kortez Stewart, Mount Vernon

The senior is primed for another big year in the backfield. He ran for 913 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns last year.

North Posey’s Liam Stone (3) passes the ball as the North Posey Vikings play the Mount Vernon Wildcats Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022.

Liam Stone, North Posey

One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the area. He threw for 841 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 1,458 yards (8.1 per carry) and another 20 scores. All-PAC Small School Offensive Captain.

Colton Stowers, Washington

The junior quarterback returns to lead the Hatchets' offense. Passed for 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

Mater Dei's Wyatt Stratman (24) runs the ball as Perry Central Commodores defenders pursue during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Perry Central Commodores game at Central Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022.

Wyatt Stratman, Mater Dei

One of the few returning contributors for the state champs, he rushed for 381 yards and six touchdowns. Also had 74 tackles and two interceptions. IFCA All-State honoree.

Reitz's Harlen Summers (60) pressures Boonville’s Clay Conner (6) during their IHSAA sectional semifinal at Bennett Field in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. The Pioneers upset the 10-0 Panthers 28-27 to advance to next week's sectional championship game.

Harlen Summers, Reitz

One of the top offensive lineman prospects in the state, the 6-3 guard, a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, currently has 10 collegiate offers, including six at the FCS level. IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honoree.

Reitz's Hayden Summers (7) carries the ball as the Reitz Panthers play the Jasper Wildcats at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022.

Hayden Summers, Reitz

The top returning receiver in the SIAC. He caught 51 passes for 883 yards and eight touchdowns last season while also intercepting four passes on defense. Earned IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honors. Holds Division I offers from Lindenwood and Murray State.

Blake Taylor, Southridge

Another strong defender for one of the top teams in the PAC, he had 50 tackles, including 11 for loss, and a team-high five sacks. All-PAC Small School honoree.

Myles Terry, Harrison

Will be an important piece for the Warriors' offense to find success. The senior had 13 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Noah Terry, Tell City

An All-PAC Small School selection as a sophomore who rushed for 936 yards on only 89 carries for 10 touchdowns. Also had 58 tackles and one sack.

Mater Dei's Spencer Turner (26) reaches for a pass as the Mater Dei Wildcats play the Linton-Stockton Miners for the HSAA Class 2A semistate football championship at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Spencer Turner, Mater Dei

The linebacker was a strong component of the state-champion defense. He had 90 tackles and two interceptions to earn IFCA All-State and Second Team All-SIAC honors.

Calab Utley, Reitz

One of the better returning defensive linemen. He had 59 tackles, including 16 for loss, plus a team-high 15 sacks last year. Second Team All-SIAC honoree committed to Kentucky Wesleyan.

Reitz's Roland Vera Jr (9) runs the ball as the Reitz Panthers play the Memorial Tigers at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022.

Roland Vera, Jr., Reitz

The co-City Player of the Year as a junior, he accounted for 1,259 total yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while splitting time between wide receiver and quarterback. Also totaled 21 tackles in the secondary. IFCA All-State and First Team All-SIAC honoree.

Bosse's Elijah Wagner (5), right, dodges Vincennes players in a football game on Enlow Field at Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville, Ind., Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022.

Elijah Wagner, Bosse

The top returning playmaker for the Bulldogs, Wagner threw for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior while adding a team-high 531 yards and six scores.

Tecumseh's Christian Weisgerber (1) runs for a touchdown against Forest Park during their game at Tecumseh High School Friday evening, Sept. 9, 2022.

Christian Weisgerber, Tecumseh

One of three returning offensive starters for the Braves, he caught 19 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns but likely will see more time in the backfield. Will also start in the secondary.

Reitz's Ayden Wells (24) tackles Memorial's Hugh Pearce (12) as the Memorial Tigers take on the Reitz Panthers at the Reitz Bowl in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021.

Ayden Wells, Reitz

An underrated linebacker for the Panthers, Wells totaled a team-high 97 tackles as a junior, including seven for loss. Also intercepted one pass.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA football: 75 high school players to watch in the Evansville area