75 days until Michigan football: A pair of 75-yard touchdowns against the Buckeyes

We are 75 days away from Michigan football opening the 2023-2024 season up. The Wolverines are set to host East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Speaking of the number 75, there were two 75-yard touchdowns scored in the last regular season game against rival, Ohio State, last season.

The maize and blue capped off their undrafted regular season a year ago down in Columbus. Michigan went into the ‘Shoe and defeated the Buckeyes, 45-23. Michigan ran for 252 yards as a team and for the second year in a row, the Wolverines controlled the trenches.

During the route of Ohio State, there were four monster touchdown plays in the game. But sticking with the number 75, let’s talk about those first.

With 5:24 left in the second quarterback, J.J. McCarthy found Cornelious Johnson open for a 75-yard score on the first play of the drive. The touchdown came after the previous drive when McCarthy found Johnson for a 69-yard touchdown reception.

Not to be outdone, running back Donovan Edwards sealed the win the Michigan with 7:11 left in the game. The Wolverines had the ball up 31-23 after an OSU field goal and Edwards busted through the Michigan offensive line on the first play of the drive for a 75-yard score. The then-sophomore followed the 75-yard touchdown up with an 85-yard scamper on the third play of the next drive.

✅ 75 -yard TD

✅ 85-yard TD@UMichFootball RB Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) was ridiculous today. 😱 pic.twitter.com/xvUHanEsDV — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 26, 2022

The Wolverines have won the past two games over Ohio State and Michigan will host the Buckeyes this season for ‘The Game’ on Nov. 25.

