74 days until Saints season opener: Every player to wear No. 74 for New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Tennessee Titans at home in the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 10, which is now 74 days away.

We’ll be counting down the days until kickoff by looking back on every Saints player who wore the corresponding jersey number.

Former Saints defensive lineman Derland Moore (1973-1985) wore No. 74 well for a long time as one of the team’s first star players in their early days, and in the modern era it was prominently used by offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (2007-2012, 2018). It currently belongs to James Hurst (with the team since 2020), a versatile starter at both tackle and guard. Here’s the full list from Pro Football Reference:

DT Mike Tilleman (1967-1970)

DL Doug Mooers (1971-1972)

DL Derland Moore (1973-1985)

OL Bill Leach (1987)

DT Ted Gregory (1988)

OT Kevin Haverdink (1990-1991)

DE Herman Carroll (1994)

OT Clarence Jones (1996-1998)

OT Scott Sanderson (2002)

OT Jermon Bushrod (2007-2012, 2018)

OL James Hurst (2020-2023)

