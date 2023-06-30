73 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 73 for New England

There are only 73 days left until the New England Patriots’ season-opening showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

So we’re taking the opportunity to count down the days by listing every Patriots player that ever wore a No. 73 jersey.

It’s a short list this time around since we’re dealing with a number worn by one of the greatest offensive lineman in NFL history, John Hannah. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is one of seven former Patriots players to have their numbers retired.

Danny Villa did wear the number for a short time after Hannah retired, but outside of Villa and the ones that came before Hannah, there has never been another No. 73 in New England.

Here’s every Patriots player that has worn the No. 73 jersey (via Pro Football Reference):

OL Danny Villa: 1987-1989

G John Hannah: 1973-1985

DL Bill Atessis: 1971

OT Tom Funchess: 1968-1970

DL Ed Khayat: 1966

G Billy Neighbors: 1962-1965

DL Harry Jagielski: 1960-1961

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire