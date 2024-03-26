At 72, Ohio State football's Larry Johnson approaching season with elite position group

Larry Johnson has coached nine first-round NFL draft picks in his distinguished career as a defensive line coach.

Since his arrival at Ohio State from Penn State in 2014, 14 of his players have been drafted, including Nick Bosa and Chase Young as No. 2 overall picks and Joey Bosa a No. 3.

It’s unlikely that any of his current players will go that high in the 2025 draft, but the unit he will coach this season might be the deepest and most talented one he has had in Columbus.

Ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and tackle Tyleik Williams decided to return for their senior season instead of entering the NFL draft. Factor in Ty Hamilton at the other tackle and a group of emerging players including ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson and tackles Jason Moore and Hero Kanu, and it’s an enviable group.

“I think there’s a chance for us to be really good, but it’s a long way for us to determine that,” Johnson said. “I like where we are. Those (veterans) make us better and also make the young players better.”

Johnson said the only comparable group was in 2017 when the Buckeyes had Young, Nick Bosa, Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis and Dre’Mont Jones.

“We have more depth (now),” Johnson said.

Johnson is 72 but shows no signs of slowing down or easing toward retirement, even as other programs try to use his age against him in recruiting.

“Every year it’s asked,” he said, “and I’ve been really honest and truthful about that. I’m not going to recruit a guy and bring him here and then take off. That’s just not part of my DNA. That’s not my character.”

That issue came to a head in a dramatic way on the early signing day in December. Long thought to be a solid commitment, five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston was reported by recruiting experts to be on the verge of signing with Alabama. Ohio State coaches had trouble reaching Houston, never a good sign before signing day.

“You think it’s all done, and all of a sudden there’s a pause,” Johnson said. “He just went quiet. No one could talk to him. We had to reach him and talk to him.”

That moment came during Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s signing day press conference. Day left the room to join a call with Johnson and Houston. The Buckeyes had lost five-star lineman Justin Scott to Miami a week earlier and lost commitments from some elite linemen in the previous recruiting cycle.

Houston was a must-get for Johnson and OSU, or the questions about his age would have become louder. Houston wanted assurance Johnson would stay. Once he got it, he signed.

“He said, ‘Coach, if you leave, I’m gone,’ ” Johnson recalled. “I reassured him. I said I’m not going anywhere. That’s what’s important. It’s about more than words. It’s about believing in the principles of who you are as a coach.”

Johnson said he believed Houston’s heart was to stick with his Buckeye commitment.

“He’s always said, ‘I want to be here,’ ” Johnson said.

Houston is now going through the normal stage of being a freshman adjusting to the demands of college football. But he can be eased in slowly because of the return of Tuimoloau and Sawyer.

At the start of their OSU careers, Tuimoloau and Sawyer were projected to leave for the NFL after three years. But the failure to beat Michigan and win a championship left them with unfinished business.

“I think it’s awesome,” Johnson said. “It speaks volumes about the kids and their families. It really talks about what they believe. The brotherhood and the culture of the program is really the reason they came back.”

Tuimoloau might have been a first-round pick next month if he had stayed. Sawyer blossomed the last half of the 2023 season. He was Ohio State’s best defensive player last year, according to Pro Football Focus. Sawyer had 10 tackles for loss, including 6½ sacks, three of which came against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl loss. Tuimoloau had seven tackles for loss, including five sacks.

“I think the biggest thing they’re doing is chasing greatness right now, being the best player they can be in college football,” Johnson said. “That’s what they want. Win a national championship. Beat the team up north. Those are all great goals to chase.

“You’re a three-year player and go to the NFL, and you might think you’re ready. But when you’ve got four years under your belt, you’ve got your toolbox ready to go. Every day, we’re working on the small pieces to make them elite players.”

The Buckeyes’ defensive line should be among the best in the country. Johnson still coaches like he has something to prove as well.

“I’m not chasing money," he said. "I’m not chasing anything. I’m chasing greatness with my players. They have a chance to be really special, and that’s what’s important.”

