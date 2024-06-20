71 goal striker valued at €50m has attention from Chelsea and London rivals

Chelsea have been linked to a new target this morning, with their attempts to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa seeming to have hit a bit of a road block.

Graeme Bailey has reported this morning that Chelsea are on the list of interested teams, along with Man U, Spurs and West Ham. We’re not surprised. We’re in the market for a striker and David is available. He’s still just 24, and has racked up 71 goals in 147 appearances for Lille in Ligue. Those are great numbers, and Chelsea do need someone prolific.

David is valued at €50m by TransferMarkt, and wouldn’t be as willing as someone like Duran or Samu Omorodion to be an alternate or backup to Nicolas Jackson. David is in his prime now and will want to be a key part of any team he joins. It’s also hard to see Chelsea offering the mega money needed to sign him.

The problem with David

David has clearly got plenty of ability, and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

There’s only one issue – the way that’s he linked so strongly with teams from the Premier League and beyond, yet never actually makes the move. It’s led to a bit of a boy cry wolf scenario – so many teams are being linked with no transfer actually happening, that it inevitably and invertedly makes one question why not. Is there a flaw that is causing all these clubs to fall short of actually making the deal happen?

David has actually become something of a running joke in some circles because of this – he’s a striker with a good scoring record in the top European leagues, so of course he’s going to get some positive links around when teams inevitably need a 9. But his agent or whoever is putting these stories out needs to consider the long term effect of them.