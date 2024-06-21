€70m-rated Barcelona star’s entourage assures club of his desire to stay

Despite being one of the most important and valuable players in the FC Barcelona squad, the future of Ronald Araujo at the Catalan club has been subject to a lot of uncertainty over the last few months.

The Uruguayan is currently with his national team, awaiting the start of the Copa America 2024, with his first match scheduled for this coming Monday against Panama. While he is currently focused on this tournament, his future with Barcelona will also be on his mind.

Big European clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich have made advances on the defender in the last few months, offering him a significant amount of money to join them. Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been tempted by the promise of a high fee for him, especially keeping in view their current economic conditions.

However, President Joan Laporta has never been in favour of parting with the Uruguayan, and this is especially true now as he is the ideal defender for a team led by Hansi Flick which is always playing on the front foot and needs a centre-back as quick and strong as him to put out fires.

In such a situation, Barcelona have already contacted Araujo’s entourage to negotiate a renewal, as his current contract ends in 2026. The Catalans believe it would be ideal to get him renewed during the next season, even though the initial meetings have not gone very well because the terms offered by Barcelona did not meet their earlier commitments of improving his wage significantly.

As a result, these negotiations were put on hold, but according to SPORT, the player’s entourage is approaching this matter with calm, and assures the club that Araujo wants only to play for Barcelona, as the defender himself has publicly declared on more than one occasion.

The arrival of Hansi Flick adds further motivation for Ronald Araujo to remain at FC Barcelona, even though he had not shown any interest in a change of scenery before the German’s appointment.