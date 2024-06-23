€70m Barcelona star keeps the debate about his future open

For the last several months, the future of Ronald Araujo at FC Barcelona has been subject to a lot of uncertainty. The Uruguayan remains one of the most important parts of the Catalan team and is among the best defenders in the world, but it is clear that his continuity at Barcelona is not guaranteed at the moment.

In the last winter window, he received offers from Bayern Munich, as the Bavarians were open to paying anything for his signature, and their then-head coach, Thomas Tuchel, himself got in contact with the defender to convince him to move. He has also been linked with Manchester United in recent months, while Barcelona are negotiating for his renewal as his current contract ends in 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding his future at Barcelona was further enhanced when the defender left a question on this topic unanswered in a recent press conference.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the Uruguayan was asked about his future at the club in a presser before the Copa America 2024 match between Uruguay and Panama, to which he replied: “Now I am one hundred percent focused on Uruguay and focused on the Copa América.”

The new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, wants the center-back in his squad and this situation will be one of the headaches he will be facing in the coming summer transfer window.

Araujo will be the ideal defender for the German tactician, as he can cover a lot of ground and his speed can allow him to put out fires that can start with counter-attacks as Flick’s teams usually play with a very high line.

But being one of the best defenders in the world, a sale can also significantly solve the Catalans’ economic problems. Thus, the uncertainty surrounding his future is not expected to die down in the coming months, but hopefully, everything will turn out well for all the parties involved.