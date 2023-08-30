702-HP Ram 1500 TRX Will Go Extinct at the End of This Year

Stellantis

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX is the last of the 702-hp off-road pickup truck as we know it, as production concludes at the end of this year.

Fittingly, Ram will offer a Final Edition with exclusive styling options and a hefty $119,620 starting price.

Ram plans to sell 4000 Final Editions worldwide alongside the regular TRX models.

Just like the prehistoric monster it was named after, the half-ton Ram TRX is going extinct. Production of the 702-hp off-road pickup truck is slated to stop at the end of 2023, and Ram is sending it into the sunset with a literal Final Edition.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition

For its final model year, the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX lineup will include a Final Edition, which offers a selection of unique styling options. Among its eight available paint colors are the exclusive Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunrise. The Final Edition also offers Satin Titanium beadlock-capable wheels that come with a color-matched hood badge and bedside graphic.

Stellantis

Inside, several surfaces are dressed up with Patina contrast stitching and a "TRX" embroidery on the seat cushions, none of which will be found on any other TRX models. Likewise, "Final Edition" appears in the gauge cluster and a badge with the specific truck's build number is hosted on the center console. Other interior touches include a dashboard badge with a Satin Titanium finish, special faux-suede on the door panels, and an interesting matte carbon-fiber weave throughout the cabin.

Stellantis

Pricing and Fond Memories

Ram plans to sell 4000 examples around the globe of the '24 TRX Final Edition. The company says it will still sell the regular TRX too, which started at just over $87K for the previous model year. Those looking to buy a Final Edition when they become available sometime in the last quarter of this year will have to shell out at least $119,620. That hefty price does include a boatload of standard features, from the 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system to a head-up display to myriad driver-assistance features.

While we're sad to see a high-performance V-8 pickup truck like the TRX leave this world, we'll never forget the first time we tested (and jumped) one. We're also lucky to have spent so much quality time with a TRX during our 40,000-mile long-term test. We'll also think back fondly on the time we pitted it against its archival, the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Marc Urbano - Car and Driver

Despite its looming death, we can only hope Ram will consider a high-flying, widebody version of the upcoming REV electric truck, or perhaps the TRX will return with a mightier version of the Hurricane engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six that's already capable of making more than 500 horsepower. Only time will tell. Until then, we bid the TRX farewell.

You Might Also Like