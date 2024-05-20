A $700 million facelift: Will Beaver Stadium, Penn State football score huge renovation?

Penn State's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the bulk of the $700 million proposed plan to renovate Beaver Stadium during a public meeting Tuesday.

Penn State announced in February 2023 that it would renovate the 64-year-old football venue that is the nation's second-largest, rather than build new. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Pat Kraft have reiterated over the past year that renovating would be significantly more economical.

Penn State's BOT already approved the first $70 million chuck of funding for the project last May. That included design and consulting work, backlogged maintenance and winterizing Beaver Stadium in order to host a potential December playoff game.

Tuesday's 10:30 a.m. board of trustees meeting will be livestreamed and can be watched on trustees.psu.edu.

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The renovations, as a whole, would be scheduled to be completed before the 2027 football season and will be funded through loans, fundraising, sponsorships and new premium seating options − not with tuition dollars, student fees or from Penn State's overall budget, Bendapudi said.

In October, Penn State announced that it had hired Populous − a leading architectural firm led by former Nittany Lion and NFL linebacker Scott Radecic − to design the project. Improvements will focus on the West side of the stadium and will include adding more than 50 suite and loge boxes and thousands of club seats and reconstructing the press box.

More details and updates related to the design, cost and expected completion could be released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at least one Penn State board member, alumni-elected trustee Barry Fenchak, has expressed his disapproval of the plan, saying that he believes the renovations, at this scope, are unaffordable. In a piece published on his website, Fenchak contends that the project would dramatically increase Penn State Athletics' debt − to about $877 million − and that Penn State doesn't possess the adequate revenue streams, including donation power, to pay for it.

What's next for PSU: A Penn State football transfer portal shakeup: What's next for Lions after departures?

Penn State's wrestling future: Another champion returns: Can record-breaking Penn State wrestling be even better?

It's uncertain if Fenchak will receive much, if any significant dissenting support Tuesday. When the board voted last May to approve the project's initial stage, he was the only one of nine trustees to vote against it.

This would be Beaver Stadium's third renovation since 2000 and would not, according to Kraft, drastically cut seating capacity. The 2001 expansion added about 12,000 seats, raising capacity to 107,282. A 2011 renovation slightly lowered capacity to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Beaver Stadium, Penn State football on verge of 700 million renovation