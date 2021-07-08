70-year-old Yankees fan cries when GM calls with big news
Gwen Goldman got to be a New York Yankees' bat girl 60 years after being turned down because of her gender.
His pitching style resembled Monty Python but he jokingly compared himself to Shohei Ohtani.
Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,” Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. This comes in response to people saying they would boycott the Tokyo Olympics after sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was controversially banned from the games due to a positive test for marijuana.
The Yankees scored five runs in the first two innings, and that proved to be enough in their 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.
The Phillies have signed the son of their 1987 Cy Young winner. By Jim Salisbury
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed his displeasure with a crucial double play call in the sixth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
A shirtless Nikita Kucherov didn't hold back as he touched on a number of topics after the Lightning beat the Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup again.
The White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment to make room for the return from the injured list of Adam Engel.
Johan Oviedo thought Yaz was stealing signs, but as the Giants' outfielder explains, he was all a mental game.
Could the Red Sox reunite with Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel before the 2021 MLB trade deadline?
While England exulted at reaching a first major final since 1966, there was increasing outcry abroad over the penalty awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time to give them a 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final. An array of media and football figures joined Danish fans in condemning the penalty as too cheap for such a big game, some saying England's haughty views on diving looked hypocritical in view of Sterling's tumble at the lightest of touches. In pure English football, this does not happen.
Shohei Ohtani is so impressive even Hideki Matsui can't wait to see what Ohtani will do next.
After making controversial "diversity" comments, Nichols has been bumped from her role while Taylor has been promoted.
Uefa have opened proceedings against England over the "use of a laser pointer" which appeared to be shone in the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before Harry Kane's semi-final-deciding penalty. The spot-kick, which helped book England's place in their first men's European Championship, was already the subject of controversy after Raheem Sterling was accused of diving in the first half of extra time at Wembley on Wednesday night. Harry Kane’s penalty was saved by Schmeichel but the T
Rahm birdied the last two holes at Torrey Pines to become the first Spanish player to win the title.
Here's a list of 8 starting pitchers the Mets could trade for by MLB's trade deadline based on likelihood a deal gets done.
When might the Red Sox call upon minor league standouts Jarren Duran and Triston Casas? Chaim Bloom recently joined NBC Sports Boston for an update on their potential arrival.
This is just ridiculous.
Texas Rangers have the No. 2 pick in the MLB draft, and need to hit for what has been a bad farm system
It was on this very day that the Celtics who won all those titles in the 1960s and 70s became the team that is now called ... the Clippers?