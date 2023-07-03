70 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 70

It’s the final countdown…

Well, sort of.

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 70 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.

Defensive end Jim Marshall, who has played the most seasons in the NFL among defensive players, is the only player to ever wear No. 70 for the Vikings. After Marshall’s long career with the Vikings, the number was retired, never to be worn again.

With 70 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 70 with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

DE Jim Marshall (1961-1979)

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire