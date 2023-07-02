70 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 70 for Cleveland

The countdown is at 70 days remaining between now and the start of NFL football for the Cleveland Browns. 70 is one of the more often worn numbers in Browns’ history as a total of 32 different players have worn it for a regular season game for the franchise, most notably Kevin Zeitler.

One of the more memorable to wear it recently is Kendall Lamm who caught a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield against the Titans in 2020. Another player to have worn it for the Browns is current Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler who has also played for the Bengals. Let’s take a look at five players that have worn the number for the Browns over the years.

Kendall Lamm, OT

Browns Kevin Zeitler

Kevin Zeitler, G

Browns Kevin Zeitler

Greg Senat, OT

Browns Kevin Zeitler

Alex Taylor, OT

Browns Kevin Zeitler

Sione Fua, DL

Browns Kevin Zeitler

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire