7 wide receivers the Eagles could target on Day 2 of NFL draft

The Eagles have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and a handful of immediate needs that can be addressed in the first three rounds.

There’s been a debate this spring centered around whether Philadelphia should invest another first-round pick into adding a wide receiver to the roster.

The Eagles are looking to retool Jonathan Gannon’s defense and that could include adding any combination of the teams two first-round picks at the cornerback, defensive tackle, edge rusher, or safety position.

After adding Kyzir White in free agency, Philadelphia could be comfortable with avoiding a linebacker in the first round.

If Howie Roseman chooses to bypass wide receiver on day one, there are about a dozen dynamic wide receivers that could be added early on day two.

Here are seven wide receivers Philadelphia could target in round two.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

A home run hitter from Penn State that can dictate coverage from the slot or outside.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

A productive and dominant receiver in the Mid-American Conference, the Western Michigan star logged 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns as a speedy inside/outside dynamo.

George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens is a physical wide receiver at 6-3 and 195 pounds, who could fit perfectly next to DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins in Nick Sirianni’s offense. He missed the majority of the 2021 national championship season with Georgia due to a torn ACL and may have projected as a first-round pick had he been healthy.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tolbert has the amazing size to match his outstanding speed on the outside.

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

A deep position in the draft that should still have productive athletes in the second round, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Doubs is explosive and a player to watch.

A DeSean Jackson clone with amazing speed, Doubs logged 80 receptions for 1,109-yards and 11 touchdowns.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

After watching teammate Tee Higgins take his talents to the NFL, Ross became Trevor Lawrence’s No. 1 target at Clemson. As a freshman, Ross had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on Clemson’s 2018 national championship team. In 2019, Ross had 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In 2020, Ross had surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition he was born with called Klippel-Feil syndrome.

In 2022, Clemson’s offense struggled mightily and Ross finished the season with team-highs in catches (46) and receiving yards (514) while adding three touchdown catches on 471 snaps.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson looks like everything J.J. Arcega-Whiteside should have been.

After the level of competition was raised at the Senior Bowl, Watson’s game raised as well, with the 6-foot-, 208-pound wideout dominating Power 5 cornerbacks with quick feet and perfect hands.

