7 wide receiver prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The wide receiver position is settled with A.J. Brown set to start the first year of his monster contract extension, and DeVonta Smith entering his third year, with a fifth-year option all but guaranteed to be picked up.

Quez Watkins will be in the final year of his rookie deal, while undrafted free agent Britain Covey should return as the primary punt returner.

Zach Pascal will be an unrestricted free agent, and Philadelphia could look to add a talented rookie on a cheap deal to an already blockbuster duo.

With kickoff from Mobile just 24 hours away, here are seven wide receivers to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Reed has a great release off the line of scrimmage and plays with smooth speed and control.

Here is every one-on-one rep for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed from the first two days of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WPpLCXQSHX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A smaller receiver, Dell could become a weapon and matchup nightmare.

Nathaniel Dell might be skinny…but my goodness he destroys DBs

pic.twitter.com/fELm0ubEPF — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) February 2, 2023

Puka Nacua, BYU

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Puka Nacua out of BYU is a guy who made himself some decent money today. Here he is against JL Skinner in 1on1s. pic.twitter.com/MC1G14nUEN — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 1, 2023

Rashee Rice, SMU

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Rice started all 12 games played for SMU in 2022, leading the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9).

His 1,355 receiving yards (3rd) and 8.0 receptions per game (5th) were top five in the nation…

Here is every 1 on 1 rep for SMU WR Rashee Rice on Day 1 of the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/a95XADmgdC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2023

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

You can never have enough possession receivers.

3 catches from Ronnie Bell from Michigan. Took a beating from that CB in the second play but still had a nice sideline grab. pic.twitter.com/7XgHK4WOIA — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 1, 2023

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer slow plays the route before hitting a hard outside stem on the post. Easy separation, easy touchdown. Palmer is one of the most talented WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft heading to the @seniorbowl this week. Potential riser. pic.twitter.com/s5YGHrOHkg — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2023

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The more I watch Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo the more I am really impressed with his game. Beautiful route running here pic.twitter.com/EqLXjAMyji — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 3, 2023

Mingo appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Ole Miss, logging 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2022 was Mingo’s most productive season, as he caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five TDs.

One of the best reps of the day in the American WRs group by Jonathan Mingo pic.twitter.com/7mSNpOjo3x — Greg Moore II (@FBWO_) February 3, 2023

[listicle id=682490]

[listicle id=682497]

[listicle id=682520]

[listicle id=682463]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire