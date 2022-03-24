7 wide receiver options still available for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have not done anything with the wide receiver room yet this offseason. Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A.J. Green remains a free agent.

While it has been slow in free agency, you have to figure they will make a move.

What will it be?

Here are some options they have.

Re-sign A.J. Green

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

He isn’t a popular option, based on how the season ended, but the Cardinals have interest in bring him back, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

He did produce last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three scores.

He averaged 15.7 yards per reception, his highest per-catch average since his rookie year.

However, he did not score a touchdown in his last 10 regular-season games and did not have a catch in the playoff loss to the Rams, and he will forever be remembered for the loss to the Packers when he didn’t turn around for what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

Trade for DeVante Parker

[ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

This was discussed more in a post on Wednesday.

Parker appears to be WR4 in Miami now and is set to make more than $6 million next season. He has length and speed. He would fit nicely as the Cardinals’ ‘Z’ receiver and has a modest salary the next two years.

Sign Julio Jones

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is still one of the most dynamic receivers in the game but he missed seven games each of the last two seasons. He is close with DeAndre Hopkins but he is 33 years old and had a career-low 31 receptions last season.

Sign Emmanuel Sanders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is 35 years old but still produces. He had 42 receptions for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 for the Buffalo Bills. He doesn’t offer the length that Green, Parker or Jones do outside, but he still keeps producing.

Sign Keelan Cole

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-1, 194-lb receiver is speedy. As a complementary receiver, he could thrive. He had 28 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown for the Jets last season.

He has averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception in three different seasons.

Sign Will Fuller

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Fuller has size and speed but struggles to stay healthy. He played in only two games last season. Excluding his rookie season when he played in 14 games, he has never played more than 11 in a season.

Sign Odell Beckham

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl but was great for the Rams in the second half of the season.

He would thrive with Hopkins opposite him. The problem is price and the fact he won’t likely do anything until midseason.

