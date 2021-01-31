7 ways Rams offense will improve with Matthew Stafford

The Rams and Lions on Saturday agreed to a deal that will send quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

While two first-round picks and a third-round pick seem like a lot to give up for a 12-year veteran signal caller who’s never won a playoff game in three trips and has a sub-.500 record as a starter, Stafford offers a significant upgrade under center for the Rams. In fact, depending on how the offseason shakes out, he should make them the favorites to win the NFC West.

A number of things will stand out as improvements with Stafford calling signals for LA, but these seven ways Stafford is better than Goff will immediately make the Rams Super Bowl contenders.

Deep throws

One of Stafford's best qualities is his arm strength. He put that big arm to use last season and put together an excellent season on throws beyond 20 yards. He went 28-of-67 (41.8 percent) on those throws with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. A 41.8 percent completion rate is well above the likes of Patrick Mahomes (35.6 percent) and Russell Wilson (38.2 percent), and right there with Aaron Rodgers (41.6 percent). Goff, by comparison, was 13-of-43 (30.2 percent) on those throws with three touchdowns and two interceptions. A McVay offense that can consistently take the top off a defense could be lethal.

Efficiency

Yards aren't the end-all quarterback stat since so much of it rides on game script and things outside of the quarterback's control, Stafford managed to throw for more yards than Goff last season on fewer attempts. He tied for ninth in the NFL last season with 7.7 yards per attempt, while Goff finished tied for 20th with Patriots QB Cam Newton at 7.2 yards per attempt. It stands to reason Stafford's efficiency will only improve under Sean McVay, which will make the Rams offense more formidable thanks to his added ability to stretch the field vertically.

Under pressure

One of the biggest issues for Goff last season was his ability to deal with pressure. When facing heat from defenses, Goff completed only 44.4 percent of his throws for four touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he saw his yards-per-attempt drop to an abysmal 4.3. Stafford was the polar opposite. His completion rate was just 50.4 percent, but his YPA stayed at 7.6 while he tossed eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. Having a quarterback who can deliver with defenders in his face will make LA much more difficult to defend.

More touchdowns

Stafford wasn't elite in the touchdown category a year ago, but he was better than what the Rams rolled out. His touchdown rate was 4.9 percent – middle of the pack in the NFL – while Goff's came in at 3.6 percent. That was 26th out of 35 eligible quarterbacks. While there are a number of factors that go into touchdowns, it's a positive for the Rams that their new quarterback turns far more of his throws into touchdowns.

Fewer interceptions

One of the things that stands out on Stafford's stat sheet is the number of interceptions. The only seasons he's been under double digits were the two where he played eight or fewer games. He threw the ball a ton though because of a Lions club that so often played from behind, and so rarely had any semblance of a rushing attack. His interception rate last season came in at 1.9 percent, good for 15th in the league. Goff's was 2.4 percent. Fewer throws turning into giveaways is always a plus, and a stellar Rams defense to go with a strong running game should help Stafford see a dip in those turnover numbers.

Play action

Stafford was excellent on play action last year, but the Lions offense didn't run it nearly as much as a team like the Rams. Goff had 172 attempts off play action, while Stafford had only 105. The low number of play-action throws for Stafford is especially perplexing considering how good he was in those situations. He completed 70-of-105 (66.7 percent) with three touchdowns and one interception, while churning out an excellent 9.1 yards per attempt. Goff was fine in play action and actually had a better touchdown rate, but his YPA was lower at 8.0 and his interception rate was much worse. Putting Stafford in 170-plus play-action drop backs should give the Rams offense a significant boost.

Game-winning drives

This isn't a definitive statistic that indicates a player is better than another, but Stafford authored four game-winning drives last season, giving him 38 across his 12 seasons. Ideally the Rams won't be in a position where they need a ton of game-winning drives, but Stafford's ability to orchestrate them has been consistent and well-documented. As long as the game's within a score, the Rams will have a chance with Stafford.