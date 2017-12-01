7 ways the Eagles could blow it

At first glance, it appears things are going pretty great this fall for our Philadelphia Eagles. They're 10-1, dominant on both sides of the ball, and close to clinching the NFC East. The final scores of their last four games are 33-10, 51-23, 37-9 and 31-3. The team is in the driver's seat for home field advantage and a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Carson Wentz is everything you've ever hoped for and more. The defense is the best unit in memory, and despite early doubts, Doug Pederson has already firmly established himself as the second-greatest coach in Eagles history. Even position groups of concern like the receivers, offensive line and cornerbacks have played well. Jay Ajayi is the power running back with dreadlocks the Eagles have been missing ever since they didn't draft Ricky Williams.

With five games to go in the season, you're probably wondering: How are the Eagles going to blow it? A few possibilities:

They're getting cocky

You saw the Bears game on Sunday -- the Eagles talked trash. They did choreographed touchdown celebrations. They danced, doing the Electric Slide not once, but twice.

We Philadelphia fans love swagger, of course. But we've all seen this sort of behavior backfire. Three words: McNabb Air Guitar.

I fully expect, once we win a championship or two, for the rest of the league and fans of every other team to hate us. And I can't wait for that. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

The Fumbles

Losing four fumbles in one game is totally unacceptable -- and no, winning that same game 31-3 is NOT an excuse.

Carson Wentz has a girlfriend

Remember Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson in Mexico? For quarterbacks, girlfriends are a distraction.

The Fletcher Cox affair story

Speaking of distractions… now we know what Cox was doing last summer instead of reporting to OTAs. Though I agree with TMZ's analysis: Fletcher Cox having sex with your wife is "pretty cool, if you're a die-hard Eagles fan."

The Jay Ajayi postgame anger

Is there dissension in the ranks of the Eagles' running back corps? Cause for concern, if you ask me.

Linebacker depth

We really still have Najee Goode? Who's next off the bench, Jamar Chaney? Omar Gaither? Moise Fokou?

No Paul Turner

Yes, this team still misses Paul Turner.

Sure, the Eagles will probably be fine, and stand an excellent chance of overcoming all of those distractions and adversity. As long as the refs don't inexplicably screw us, a parade down Broad Street in February is assured!



- My deepest condolences to any UCLA football players whose favorite day of the week is Taco Tuesday.

- Why haven't the Phillies signed anyone yet this offseason? Obviously, Gabe Kapler's coconut oil is scaring off free agents.

- Between Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Cure Auto Insurance's wildly perverted commercials, Sixers broadcasts are finally watchable again. When Markelle Fultz returns in the fall of 2020, they'll be even better.

- I look forward to the new governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, coming on the WIP Morning Show and never falling out of his chair or openly rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

- Clearly, hiring a star from the ‘80s to run the Flyers hasn't worked out. It's time to fire Ron Hextall, and replace him with someone from the ‘70s. Or the ‘90s: Coach Lindros? General Manager LeClair?

- Likewise, I'm happy to hear the Phillies are considering hiring Chase Utley as bench coach. They're taking an important lesson from the Flyers: If you have a beloved championship team, keep giving all those guys jobs forever.

