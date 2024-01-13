7 Washington coaching candidates to replace Kalen DeBoer, from Ryan Grubb to Lance Leipold

Not even a full week after its appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game, Washington is without the man who helped lead it there.

Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer was announced Friday as the new head coach at Alabama, just two days after legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired and only four days after DeBoer’s Washington team lost 34-13 to Michigan in the national championship game.

DeBoer worked wonders in his two seasons in Seattle.

REQUIRED READING: Washington coach Kalen DeBoer hired to replace Nick Saban at Alabama

He inherited a program that had quickly cratered under coach Jimmy Lake, going 4-8 in 2021 and leading to Lake’s ouster. The Huskies’ fortunes immediately improved under DeBoer, who took over a talented roster and, with a few key additions, made Washington one of the country’s best teams. Over DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies went 25-3, capped off by a program-record 14 wins last season.

With DeBoer suddenly gone, Washington and first-year athletic director Troy Dannen will have to recuperate and find a suitable replacement. The Huskies are at a crucial juncture in program history. They will try not only to maintain the positive momentum generated over the past two seasons, but also make the move next season to the Big Ten — a transition that will take place without many of the key contributors to last season’s title run.

So who will be the person who will be handed that task? What candidates out there might make sense for Washington as it tries to continue the success of DeBoer’s tenure?

Here are some names that the Huskies could (and perhaps should) pursue to fill their coaching vacancy:

Washington football coaching candidates

Ryan Grubb, Washington offensive coordinator

If Washington and its fans want a smooth continuation of DeBoer’s accomplished run at the school, Grubb might be the best option for that. He was DeBoer’s right-hand man for much of his career, most recently as his offensive coordinator the past two seasons. The Huskies finished among the top 15 FBS teams in scoring offense each of the past two years, employing an exciting and innovative passing-oriented offense.

DeBoer will likely want to bring Grubb with him — interestingly enough, Grubb turned down an offer from Saban to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator last January — but an opportunity to be elevated to the head-coaching position should be more than enough to get him to stay.

REQUIRED READING: How many national championships does Washington football have? Revisiting Huskies' history

Lance Leipold, Kansas

Much like DeBoer, Leipold has coached at several different levels of college football and won everywhere he has been. A six-time NCAA Division III champion at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Leipold improbably turned Buffalo into a top-25 team before heading to Kansas, where he has turned in his most impressive rebuild yet.

The Jayhawks had gone 21-108 over the 11 seasons before Leipold’s hiring — a time in which they never won more than three games in a season — but the Wisconsin native has rejuvenated the long-languishing program, going 15-11 over the past two seasons while leading them to back-to-back bowl games, their first postseason appearances since 2008.

This past season, Kansas went 9-4, marking just the fourth time since 1910 it has won at least nine games.

Chris Klieman, Kansas State

If one consistent winner at a Power Five school in Kansas looks intriguing, how about another? Klieman won four FCS championships in five seasons as the head coach at North Dakota State before being hired at Kansas State after the 2018 season. The Iowa native has excelled with the Wildcats, going 39-24 and winning at least eight games in four of his five seasons at the helm while becoming the first person not named Bill Snyder to achieve at a high level at the historically difficult job.

Like Leipold, Klieman’s success at multiple levels could be appealing to Dannen, whose most recent football hire was Willie Fritz at Tulane (who had won at the Division II, FCS and FBS levels).

Jedd Fisch, Arizona

Fisch has engineered a remarkable turnaround at Arizona, where he inherited a program that went winless in 2020. After a 1-11 mark in his first season, the Wildcats improved to 5-7 in 2022 before a breakthrough 2023 campaign in which they finished 10-3, capped off by a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. It was just the fourth time ever Arizona had won at least 10 games.

Fisch has a lengthy resume that includes time in both the college and NFL ranks. His coaching stops include UCLA, Michigan, Florida, Miami, the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars and, notably, the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he was the quarterbacks coach for the 2010 season.

REQUIRED READING: Michael Penix Jr. NFL draft stock, projections: How experts view Washington quarterback

Chris Petersen, former Washington coach

Arguably Washington’s most successful coach since Don James, Petersen reestablished the Huskies as a nationally relevant program over the course of his six seasons there from 2014-19. During that time, his teams went 55-26, which included three 10-win seasons and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2016. Though athletic department leadership has changed since his departure, Petersen is familiar with the program, the university and the region.

Petersen would be a fantastic fit, but the question is whether he would want to return. When he retired in December 2019, he cited frustration, anxiety and stress as his reasons for walking away and since then, between the transfer portal and the advent of NIL, the coaching profession has become only more chaotic. Would he want to come back for that?

Will Stein, Oregon offensive coordinator

This would be an admittedly riskier hire for Washington — and maybe not palatable to its fan base, given where he would be coming from — but it’s one that could come with tremendous upside. Just four years ago, Stein was an assistant coach at a Texas high school, but has risen quickly in the college coaching profession, spending three seasons at UTSA, the final of which was as offensive coordinator, before moving on to Oregon for the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old Louisville, Kentucky native and former Louisville quarterback improved what was already an excellent Oregon offense, helping the Ducks average 44.2 points per game last season, the second-best mark in the FBS and a nearly six-point jump from the previous season.

Pete Carroll, former Seahawks coach

It’s worth a try, right? The same day Saban retired from Alabama, Carroll was ousted as the Seahawks coach after 14 seasons, a run highlighted by a Super Bowl 48 victory.

He is one of the few coaches in football history to excel at both the college and NFL levels. His comfort and familiarity with the area, albeit as an NFL coach, would certainly help and perhaps most encouragingly, his most recent stint as a college coach was among the most successful in the sport’s modern history. Over nine seasons at USC from 2001-09, Carroll’s teams went 97-19 and won two national championships (and very nearly a third).

If it’s something he cares about, Carroll is just one college season away from being eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, for which he’d be a no-brainer inclusion.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 7 Washington football coaching candidates to replace Kalen DeBoer