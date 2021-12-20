7 Washington coaches will miss Tuesday’s game vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise for the Washington Football Team. On a day that saw All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and Matt Ioannidis activated, COVID-19 will now impact the coaching staff.

Washington announced seven coaches would miss Tuesday’s game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the complete list:

Defensive line coach Sam Mills Jr.

Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell

Running backs coach Randy Jordan

Defensive backs coach Chris Harris

Assistants DBs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia

Washington announced replacements for the position coaches, such as Mills, Terrell, Jordan and Harris.

Only Ioannidis was activated from the COVID list Monday, as Washington still awaits word on quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Garrett Gilbert will likely start under center for Washington if neither Heinicke nor Allen can go.

Gilbert was signed Friday from the Patriots’ practice squad.