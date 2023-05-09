7 Vikings UDFAs with best chance to make the roster

The Minnesota Vikings added six draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft with the expectation that they all make the final 53-man roster. They also signed 15 undrafted free agents, but what are the odds that they make the roster?

With multiple holes on the roster, what odds do the undrafted free agents the Vikings signed have to make the roster? I believe that seven of them have a good chance to make it.

Here are the undrafted free agents with the best chance to make the roster and why.

1. LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings have a lot of questions in the linebacker room. Brian Asamoah II is the one constant in the room after 2023 and that is why the Vikings made such an investment in the UDFA class at the position. Pace Jr. isn’t likely to be a three-down linebacker, but his gap-shooting and pass-rushing acumen (9.5 sacks, 20 TFL in 2022) will help him immediately carve out a role in Brian Flores’ defense.

2. OLB Andre Carter II

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

The Vikings guaranteed Carter II the most money of a UDFA that wasn’t La’el Collins at $340k. That makes sense considering the likely demand as a UDFA Carter II was. A player with excellent traits and production for Army, his body and play strength is a major question mark. At Army, you are doing both football training and cadet training, both of which cancel each other out. He is a long-term project because he needs to develop an NFL body, but the combination of size and quickness is massively intriguing.

3. NT Calvin Avery

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had a 3-4 nose tackle in Michael Pierce, but cut him for both salary cap purposes and Pierce preferring to not play in the Vic Fangio-inspired defense. Harrison Phillips is a solid player, but he isn’t a true two-gap nose tackle, which is vital for this defense to be successful against the run. Avery is that kind of player and getting him as a UDFA is a great value. He could potentially be a rotational player from day one.

4. WR Malik Knowles

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After hurting his knee in the Big 12 title game, Knowles needed to have a minor cleanup procedure on his PCL and that kept him from testing. If he would have, Knowles would have tested explosively. He has three return touchdowns along with touchdowns both receiving and rushing, as he was a former running back. With the lack of back-end depth as a wide receiver paired with his special teams utility, Knowles has a good chance to be rostered.

5. OL Alan Ali

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ali is a biger center at 6’6″ tall but was such a good center when he transferred from SMU that he displaced Steve Avila, the Rams second-round pick at 36th overall, over to guard. With the lack of true depth on the offensive line and the ability to also played guard (played some there in 2018), Ali could be the swing interior offensive lineman in 2023.

6. CB NaJee Thompson

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A former wide receiver, Thompson switched to cornerback at Georgia Southern, but he won’t make the team as a cornerback. Thompson has over 800 snaps on special teams on nearly every unit. He loves playing special teams and knows that it’s his calling card in the NFL and with Kris Boyd leaving via free agency,

7. QB/WR Cephus Johnson

Cajuns Vs Southeastern Football 7002

This is the most intriguing player the Vikings signed. A quarterback that started at South Alabama and finished his career at SE Louisiana State, Johnson is 6’5″ and 220 lbs with a 4.60 40-yard dash. He has lined up at positions other than quarterback 78 times in his career. Announced as a wide receiver, Johnson has the athleticism to translate and size as a wide receiver, but the raw tools are there.

