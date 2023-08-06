7 veterans to watch during the Eagles open training camp practice

The Eagles will hold one single open practice for fans to experience, and that electric atmosphere will take place on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Barnett (knee) has experiencing an uptick in on-field snaps, and Sunday night offers a chance for fans to see why Howie Roseman gave the 2017 first round pick more guaranteed money in 2023.

The second-year center will spend this season at the right guard spot and Sunday night offers an opportunity for Jurgens to put his power and athletic ability on display.

Nick Sirianni has sung the praise of the former Ohio State running back all summer and Sunday night offers an opportunity to see why the Eagles may choose to carry five running backs.

The rookie third round pick is starting to emerge and Sunday offers the first opportunity for fans to see his versatility and aggressive style of player in person.

A former seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cleveland played in 23 games over the past three seasons, recording eight catches for 91 yards.

standing 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, Cleveland offers intriguing size and has a relationship with OC Brian Johnson going back to their time at Florida.

Mariota has struggled at time in Brian Johnson’s new system and Sunday night offers the Heisman Trophy winner an opportunity to look impressive in front of fans.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The athletic tight end will need to start separating himself if he wants to carve out a role in Sean Desai’s pass rush rotation.

