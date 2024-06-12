7 USF Bulls named to Lindy’s preseason All-AAC football team

TAMPA (USF) – Lindy’s Sports has named seven USF Bulls to its preseason American All-Conference teams and tabbed USF a challenger for the conference title while placing the Bulls third in its preseason predictions behind Memphis and Tulane.

Senior cornerback Aamaris Brown-Bunkley, who had 40 tackles, two interceptions and a 64-yard fumble return touchdown in 2023, and senior guard Zane Herring, a 12-game starter in his first season with the Bulls last year, were named to the All-AAC Preseason First Team. Both earned postseason honorable mention All-AAC honors last year. Brown-Bunkley was also named by Lindy’s among the AAC’s “Top 10 NFL Talents.”

Zach Herring, guard USF Bulls

Five additional Bulls earned Preseason All-AAC Second Team selection, including record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown and record-setting wide receiver Sean Atkins. They were joined by senior defensive tackle Rashad Cheney, senior linebacker Jhalyn Shuler and true freshman kicker Nico Gramatica.

Brown, who set USF season in his first season in head coach Alex Golesh’s offense, was named the AAC’s “Best Scrambler” after leading the Bulls with 809 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Atkins, who set USF season records with 92 receptions and 1,054 receiving yards last year, was named the AAC’s “Best Hands.”

Lindy’s surmised USF’s upcoming season saying “If Byrum Brown shows further development at QB, the Bulls will contend for the AAC title game” and “the well-balanced offense and potentially stronger defense give them the makings of a conference contender in 2024.”

Lindy’s also pointed to Purdue transfer wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen as the Bulls’ top newcomer and named three USF games among the AAC’s “Big Games” in 2024: Sept. 7 at Alabama, Sept. 28 at Tulane and Oct. 11 vs. Memphis.

USF returns 19 starters in 2024 from a team that set 12 team and 16 individual program records while going 7-6 (a program-best six-game turnaround) and claiming a 45-0 Boca Raton Bowl victory over Syracuse in 2023.

Lindy’s Sports is a well-known publisher of both pro and collegiate sports guides.

