7 under-the-radar prospects Giants should target in 2022 NFL Draft

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson (52) before the game against the Texas Longhorns in 2021

Talk to anyone in the NFL and you'll likely find they believe good teams are built in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. You hit on those guys, along with your top prospects, and you're building a very solid product.

The Giants would certainly love to do this, especially when you consider their current status as a rebuilding team with a regime change. GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both know they need to get as much talent as they can in the building.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some under-the-radar prospects you might not know, but the Giants should, heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alabama WR John Metchie III

I know someone from the Crimson Tide shouldn't be under the radar, and you might have even heard of Metchie. But compared to the praise that other receivers have gotten during this draft process, Metchie hasn't really received as much.

First, he was injured in 2021, so that forced his draft stock to take a hit. Plus, when Jameson Williams is your counterpart, you're generally going to be the other guy in the conversation.

However, the Giants could use that to take the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie in the third or fourth round. He did tear his ACL late last season but we'll see just how much time he'll miss. He's got good hands, and while he doesn't project as a gamebreaker, he's a reliable receiver who could be the No. 2 or No. 3 guy for the Giants.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen

A running back and linebacker his freshman year; a quarterback his sophomore season; and then a full-time linebacker in 2021, when he absolutely blew up the stat sheet each game while securing a First-Team All-American bid.

He's an FCS product, but he did well at the Senior Bowl and has risen up draft boards. Andersen projects as a third-rounder, and with Blake Martinez on his final year of his contract, it could be time to find his replacement up the middle.

Nevada TE Cole Turner

Do the Giants want another Evan Engram-type player at tight end? Turner fits the bill.

First of all, they need to address the position at some point during the draft, as Ricky Seals-Jones just won't cut it on the depth chart. He's going to need some competition. The 6-6, 240-pounder would be a good fit for that.

Can Turner block? That'll be the question, as some believe he needs to fill out more. If the Giants don't care much about that and want him as more of a receiving threat, then Turner wouldn't have to do anything but continue to run solid routes and utilize his sticky hands.

Turner had 10 touchdowns last season, and you'll see below why that's the case...



BYU RB Tyler Allgeier

Giants fans know this could be the final year of Saquon Barkley in blue and white, as he plays on his fifth-year option. And there's a very good chance the Giants go after a running back somewhere in the draft to potentially act as his successor.

Allgeier is probably someone you haven't heard of, but the defenses he's faced at BYU definitely do. He's a bruiser at 5-11, 220 pounds, using a downhill running approach to pick up tough yards.

He's not the fastest (running a 4.6 40-yard dash), but he definitely falls in the sleeper category because he does what most backs don't really do anymore: Puts his head down and runs straight. Daboll might love that, and he'd certainly be a Day 3 pickup.

Oklahoma G Tyrese Robinson

Versatility is big for linemen that wish to be drafted, and Robinson has that. He played right tackle for the Sooners in 2021, while playing right guard the previous two seasons.

That's where he projects to be in the NFL, but maybe the Giants wouldn't mind using him as a depth option at tackle as well. When it comes to the later rounds, don't be surprised if the Giants go after guys like Robinson who can play multiple line positions. They could use all the help they can get.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Here's someone who could be the project for this Giants coaching staff. He's 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and, wait for it, ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the Combine.



That's insane for that size, but it's why some may believe he can be someone who just needs technical work before he becomes an everyday player. Cornerbacks are crucial in a Wink Martindale scheme that blitzes heavily, and speed definitely helps in 1-on-1 scenarios.

If the Giants take a flier on him in Day 3, some coaching will be needed but the ceiling is certainly there.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Muma won't let a tackle go. If he wraps you, you're down, and that's harder than you may think. He had 142 tackles, eight for loss, with 1.5 sacks, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), and one fumble recovery in his standout senior campaign in 2021.



He seems to get better each year since entering college, so maybe the Giants could keep that going once he transitions to the NFL, too.