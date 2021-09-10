7 under the radar players that could help push Packers to Super Bowl in 2021

Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams. Aaron Jones. Jaire Alexander. Za’Darius Smith. Kenny Clark. David Bakhtiari. Everyone knows the stars on the Green Bay Packers.

But great teams – and eventual Super Bowl winners – need more than just stars. It’s all the youngsters and role players that can turn a good team with a few stars into a Super Bowl champion. The Packers are no different. Matt LaFleur’s team needs support for the stars to get over the final hurdle.

Here are the under the radar players that could help push the Packers to Super Bowl status in 2021:

C Josh Myers

The rookie has a giant task ahead of him in 2021. Not only is he replacing an All-Pro in Corey Linsley, but he must provide the anchor in the middle of an experienced offensive line and consistently be on the same page as NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, the master of cadence and the free play. Playing center in Green Bay might be more stressful than any other NFL location. Linsley handled his business as a rookie in 2014. Can Myers follow in his footsteps? The Packers' second-round pick isn't going to be as good as Linsley in 2021, but he must ensure the dropoff isn't severe. If Myers is solid and consistently available, the Packers offensive line would become much less of a question mark and more of a real strength.

DL Kingsley Keke

Keke added weight this offseason to give him a better chance of playing all three downs along the Packers defensive line. He believes he's just as explosive. If Keke can become a consistent player against the run in three-man fronts while taking another step forward as an interior rusher, he could an important piece for Joe Barry's defense. Keke produced 22 pressures and four sacks during his second season, but the Packers think another jump is possible in Year 3. The defensive front would suddenly look much different if Keke is a legitimate three-down player. And the pass-rush would be one of the NFL's very best if he can get into the 30-pressure range.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Green Bay Packers De'Vondre Campbell (59).

The Packers defense has been annually desperate for competent play at the inside linebacker position. Krys Barnes should improve in Year 2, but Campbell – who signed this summer – is going to play a lot of snaps next to him. The Packers can count on Campbell to be available and find the ball to make tackles. But can he be consistent fitting gaps against the run while also surviving in space in the passing game? Campbell isn't going to be an elite player. He might not even be a difference-maker. The Packers just need him to limit mistakes, make stops when unblocked and stick with tight ends and running backs. There's a real chance for improvement at inside linebacker with Campbell in Green Bay.

CB Eric Stokes

Kevin King is who he is. When fully healthy, he is an occasionally disruptive but mostly inconsistent player. He's rarely healthy, and all the injuries over the years have certainly lowered his ceiling as a player. How do the Packers get better at the No. 2 cornerback spot, a key position that killed them too often in big games last year? Look to the first-round pick. Stokes is going to make mistakes in his rookie year. He'll be up and down. Remember, even Jaire Alexander was inconsistent as a rookie. But Stokes has the physical ability and mental makeup to consistently get better during his first season and prepare himself for an important role come playoff time. King could be valuable as a No. 3 corner. Stokes just has more potential. Maybe the first-round pick can provide a Sam Shields-like player to fill the spot opposite Alexander and complete what should be a talent-filled secondary.

S Henry Black

Will Redmond is on injured reserve. He played 340 defensive snaps last year and was one of the team's best special teams players. Black is entering his second season with a real chance to replace Redmond as both the No. 3 safety and the special teams ace. He is a quality tackler who flew around the field and really impressed during the preseason. If Joe Barry wants to move Darnell Savage around, Black is going to play an important role as the No. 3 safety. He could be on the field for a lot of snaps. Can he provide an upgrade over Redmond?

TE Josiah Deguara

Deguara, who tore his ACL in October last year, will probably need some time before he's unleashed in the Packers offense. But the second-year tight end could play an important role as the H-back in Matt LaFleur's diverse scheme. The Packers think he can do a little bit of everything, from lining up inline to running routes from the slot to playing fullback. LaFleur is all about illusion pre-snap, and nothing is more important to the illusion effect than a do-it-all player like Deguara. Can he be the Packers' version of Kyle Juszczyk? This offense would be something else if Deguara is anything close.

WR Randall Cobb

The Packers return All-Pro Davante Adams, speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling and enforcer Allen Lazard at receiver. Re-entering the equation is Cobb, who finally gives the Matt LaFleur offense a true slot weapon. The Packers clearly thought they needed a new dynamic in the slot when they drafted Amari Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers' insistence on getting Cobb proves the quarterback thought the same. The NFL's MVP sure liked what he saw from his long-time buddy during camp. At his peak, Cobb was one of the game's most dangerous slot receivers. Even at only 80-90 percent of his peak now, Cobb could be a valuable player for the passing game. Never underestimate the trust factor. Rodgers now has complete faith in his top four receivers.

