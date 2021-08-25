7 toughest cuts from our Saints 53-man roster projection

We’ve got less than a week to go until the New Orleans Saints cut their roster down from 80 players to just 53, which prompted a revised roster projection for Week 1 of the regular season. We’ve got enough data and exposure to the team to make some informed decisions but there’s enough time for some players to make their case for a roster spot. So some of these projections may end up looking far-fetched.

With that said: you can find the full roster projection in complete detail here, and a player-by-player summary here. Here are the seven roster cuts that were tougher than others:

RB Latavius Murray

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs after a catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

There haven't been many bigger Murray supporters than me since he arrived in New Orleans, so it hurts to put him out to pasture. He just hasn't had the same sense of energy or physicality in his play that we've seen before and younger (cheaper) players have passed him by. Maybe Murray can still bounce back this preseason, but the results so far have been discouraging.

LB Wynton McManis

New Orleans Saints linebacker Wynton McManis (54) gestures between plays during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

McManis spent three years in the CFL honing his craft on special teams, and the work has paid off by him sticking around this summer. He leads the entire team in snaps played in the game's third phase. But he's also competing at the most crowded position group on the roster and reliability on punts and kickoffs weren't be enough to help him stand out.

LB Andrew Dowell

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Linebacker Andrew Dowell #50 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Story continues

Previous years' Saints defenses would have moved mountains for the chance to get someone like Dowell. Even if he's a limited player in coverage and with his back to the ball, he's made consistently sharp decisions in run defense and moves well uphill. He's also done a ton of work on special teams. Unfortunately, the Saints were too deep at linebacker in this exercise to roster him.

S Bryce Thompson

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints assistant strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd slaps hands with cornerback Bryce Thompson (31) during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson has played well on defense and shown some ball skills, but his candidacy for the roster came down to special teams contributions. And I'm not convinced he would have been a better option covering punts and kickoffs than J.T. Gray, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. He's a good practice squad option but Thompson isn't ready to crack the roster just yet.

G J.R. Sweezy

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (64) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I really wanted to make room for Sweezy. At first glance I expected him to make the team, they could really use his insight as someone who's been around the block a time or two in this league behind 22-year-old right guard Cesar Ruiz. But he hasn't played as well as second-year pro Calvin Throckmorton on the second-string offense. Having his experience would be beneficial -- on paper, he's a natural Nick Easton successor -- but it just didn't materialize into on-field results.

S Jeff Heath

New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Heath elbowed into the Saints special teams units by logging a couple of snaps with nearly every kicking squad, covering and protecting both punts and kickoffs. The Saints have kept guys like him around before for that value and the benefits of their extensive NFL experience (remember D.J. Swearinger?). But they're too shorthanded at other positions to take such a luxury, so he had to miss the cut.

WR Chris Hogan

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan (80) watches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Alright, let's be real: if Hogan makes the team ahead of other players the Saints have invested draft picks or years on the practice squad in, it's an indictment of their developmental process more than anything positive about Hogan's abilities. I only expect him to make the team if Tre'Quan Smith starts the year on injured reserve. But with that said, there's a very real scenario where he ends up with a role this season. [lawrence-newsletter]

1

1